Civics Lab hosts election night watch party to civically engage students

While the path of presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump was not yet determined, Civics Lab students along with the Kozmetsky Center hosted a nonpartisan Election Night Watch Party on Nov. 5 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. for students to get together in this crucial moment.

“I think this election will have a major impact,” Luis Rios, a senior marketing major, said. “Either outcome will have a major impact on students in many different ways, and there’s only one way to find out and see how that will impact us.”

The atmosphere in the St. André Multipurpose room was optimistic at first, with people lining up for free t-shirts and free food from a grilled cheese food truck. People were socializing with friends, professors and faculty members, but as the night went on, people started to become more quiet, and you could feel the anxiety in the room from people who wanted democratic candidateHarris to win. With a big projector, students were able to watch the news stations talk about the election. The coordinators went through different news stations including CNN and CBS as well as having David Thomason, Ph.D., executive director of the Kozmetsky Center, explain some of the niche words and processes that were happening.

This event was one of the four projects the Civics Lab’s class worked on this semester –all focused on the 2024 presidential elections. The watch party was meant for “students to become aware of the impact of their vote on the elections.” The three other projects included Rural vs. Urban voters demographics, a mock election ballot based on SEU student answers and senatorial election predictions showcasing their data and polling to students throughout the night.

“I think politics is deeply personal, and I think that that’s why it’s so important to get civically engaged and learn about politics,” student coordinator of the event, Sofia Sanchez, said. “I think that it’s an ongoing effort to educate yourself and to connect with people in your community and just be there for each other.”

The guest speakers at the event included Lisa Kirkpatrick, Ph.D., former mayor Steve Adler, Amy Sansbury and Thomason. The Student Government Association and Bridge Hilltop were there as well. Feelings about hot topic issues, like female reproductive rights, were raw and even graphic.

“There’s going to be carnage, and I think people need to make sure that they’re careful with who they allow to purchase guns in the following weeks, regardless of policies,” Aiden McGillicuddy, a freshman nursing major, said. “I just really don’t want my sister to bleed out in a car if she gets raped. That’s my biggest issue because she’s a tiny, tiny person and will be easily overpowered. And I don’t want her to die because I love her and I will do anything for my sister. So I voted on her behalf almost.”

Over 200 students came together for this significant event, which was one of the biggest civics lab events.

“I definitely wanted to feel a sense of community and comradery,” Sully Snook, a sociology major, said. “I think it’s really easy to feel isolated during times like this with a lot of tension, so I felt it would definitely kind of diffuse a little bit of stress if I was around other people while watching.”