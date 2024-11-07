The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltoppers’ reaction to 2024 US election results

Gabrielle Caumon and Bruno Echt FusaroNovember 7, 2024
Gabrielle Caumon / Hilltop Views
“I think even if I’m voting for the losing party, I made an impact by going to vote in the first place,” biochemistry junior Andrea Joglar said. “There is a point to democracy, and this is what it is. You can only participate in democracy if you go vote.”

We talked with some students who did not agree to share their opinions. 

Donald Trump made his comeback to the Oval Office, sealing 295 electoral college votes, far more than the 270 needed to win, and leaving many St. Edward’s University students with a lump in their throats. 

“I think it’s disgusting that he not only won the electoral votes, but also the popular majority vote in America,” marketing senior Krista Sayre said. “My first reaction was to grieve what we’ve known as a country and to grieve (for) minorities in America: women, trans people, LGBTQ+ class – every minority.”

Several Hilltoppers are disappointed with the 2024 election results and are concerned with the Republican party’s possible control over both houses of Congress. The Grand Old Party dominates the U.S. Senate with 52 seats over 45, while the control of the U.S. House of Representatives remains unclear, Republicans already count 206 votes to 191 of Democrats

“This means that whatever they want to pass in the first two years will get passed,” international relations and political science junior Camila Colin said. “I don’t see a way that Republican policies will get stopped. As a woman, my rights, my body, and as a Mexican with a dad who is an immigrant, I’m concerned – very concerned for the people in my community.”

Students are also preoccupied with the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, which proposes a radical transformation of the federal government. While Trump’s affiliation with the movement is unclear, the Heritage Foundation was among the first groups to congratulate him on his win.

“The biggest concern that I have is Project 2025 coming into action,” Sayre said. “Specifically taking away women’s right to health care – horrified. That’s something that’ll affect me. Taking away gay marriage – horrified. That’s something that will affect me. Taking away climate policy. That will affect all of us: students, older generations, everyone.”

Hilltoppers also worry about Trump reshaping the education system and cutting federal funds for students. The Education Department is a pillar for education affordability, providing more than $120 billion to approximately 13 million students.

“They want to exterminate, or they want to take down the Department of Education so kids will be denied access to education,” Colin said. “That’s just completely saddening. The youth is the future of the country, and the fact that they want to deprive the country of a progressing future is concerning.”

However, some students, like finance senior Colby Green, find benefit in Trump’s future economic policies. 

“The next administration’s policies would probably make the economy better for the country,” Green said. “The futures market shot up just with the news of Trump’s reelection, and traditionally, if you look at markets, they shoot up whenever Republicans take office. Usually, they’ve put more effort into it than the Democrats, at least in the past few years.”

Green also recognizes that some groups will be more affected than others, “But I’m not in those groups, so I think it’s a lot more positive outlook for my demographic than those.”

About the Contributors
Gabrielle Caumon
Gabrielle Caumon, Staff Writer
Gabrielle Caumon is a junior from Paris, France, who is pursuing a major in the BFA Acting program and a minor in Journalism. This is her second semester writing for Hilltop Views and her first as a Staff Writer. She loves writing for the Life & Arts section, and is excited to branch out and try out other genres.

Bruno Echt Fusaro
Bruno Echt Fusaro, Social Media Manager
Bruno Echt Fusaro is an international student from Buenos Aires, Argentina majoring in writing and rhetoric and minoring in digital marketing minor. This is his first year as Social Media Manager with Hilltop Views, and he is excited to help promote  articles for the St. Edward’s community.