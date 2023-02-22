RECAP: KC Chiefs win the 2023 Super Bowl, Rhianna performs at halftime

On Sunday, February 12, 2023, the NFL had its conclusive ‘22-’23 Super Bowl championship game at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The 2023 Super Bowl featured the AFC’s Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC’s Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams had a record of 14-3. The Chiefs won the championship with a field goal in the remaining seconds of the game for a 38 to 35 score.

The Eagles started strong, with quarterback Jalen Hurts scoring a 1-yard rushing touchdown on the starting drive. However, the Chiefs immediately responded with a touchdown of their own, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes passing to Travis Kelce for an 18-yard score. The Eagles did not score on their next drive. The Chiefs then had field position for a field goal; however, the kick was no good and bounced off the left pole of the goalpost. The first quarter resulted in a tie game at 7-7.

In the second quarter, Hurts threw a touchdown to A.J. Brown, which gave them the lead at 14-7. The Chiefs’ Nick Bolton made a fumble return and tied up the score again. However, Hurts made a second rushing touchdown as well as a field goal to take the lead 24-14.

Rihanna, after a 7-year performing hiatus, returned to the stage with her halftime performance. She teased the thought of a special guest, which led to many people speculating who it might be. However, the guest turned out to be the announcement of her second pregnancy with her partner and artist, A$AP Rocky.

She started the performance with “Bitch Better Have My Money” and performed several hit songs, including “Only Girl (In the World)”, “We Found Love”, “Work”, “Wild Thoughts”, “Pour it Up/ Pose”, “All of The Lights”, “Run This Town”, “Umbrella” and “Diamonds.” Her performance consisted of backup dancers in all-white, puffy outfits. She also was suspended on levitating platforms that would move up and down above the field.

Notably, Justina Miles, the ASL interpreter for Rihanna’s performance, went viral on social media for her captivating energy while interpreting. She was also the first deaf woman to provide ASL interpretation in Super Bowl history.

The third quarter was quiet, with only one score from each team. Isaiah Pacheco had a 1-yard running touchdown for the Chiefs. The Eagles managed a field goal and continued their lead at 27-21.

The fourth quarter was the most tense and action-packed. The Chiefs had two touchdowns, one by Kadarius Toney and the other by Skyy Moore. Hurts then scored another rushing touchdown and converted a 2-point attempt to get the score tied 35-35 with about five minutes left in the game. The Chiefs then used time management to run out the clock and then win the game with a field goal.

The Chiefs, with this win, have now won three out of their five Super Bowl appearances. Mahomes has appeared in three and has two championships. The Chiefs for the past two years have not only had a win percentage over .500, but they have sustained a .800 since 2020. Mahomes and coach Andy Reid have been the key edge to this significant spike in their all-time record, and initiating Super Bowl wins for the first time since 1969.