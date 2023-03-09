FASHION: These three recent trends need to be forgotten

Fashion is constantly evolving and with every new season comes a fresh set of trends. However, not all fashion trends are created equal. In this article, I will discuss three fashion trends that I believe should come to an end: Marc Jacobs tote bags, Carhartt, and Nike Dunks.

1)Marc Jacobs tote bags have become a ubiquitous fashion accessory over the past few years, but it’s time to move on from this trend. These bags have become a symbol of elitism and status, worn by those who want to display their wealth and status.

It’s reminiscent of the trend of Grey Goose shoes, which started as a rare and unique fashion statement but eventually became a symbol for rich people to flaunt their money rather than express their individuality through fashion. Similarly, Marc Jacobs tote bags have lost their original purpose and have become a mundane accessory that shows little effort in creating a unique outfit.

What’s more, these bags have become associated with a certain type of fashion statement – the classic rich white girl who wants to show off her parents’ wealth. It’s time for us to move away from this trend and focus on more authentic and individualistic ways to express ourselves through fashion. Let’s leave the Marc Jacobs tote bags behind and embrace our own unique style instead.

2)Carhartt, a brand originally designed for industrial workers, has become a trendy fashion statement among the hipster crowd. At the beginning of this trend, it was cool to see people wearing vintage-style workwear while combining it with a hippie aesthetic. However, as this trend has gained popularity, it has become over-commercialized, and the brand’s original purpose and meaning have been lost.

Nowadays, it seems like every self-proclaimed “hippie dude” wants to wear Carhartt, even if they haven’t worked a day in construction in their life. This has led to an over saturation of the trend and a lack of authenticity. The combination of styles that made Carhartt great in the first place has become diluted, and the brand has become a symbol of trying too hard to look cool.

In the end, fashion should be about expressing one’s individuality, not following a trend just because everyone else is doing it. Carhartt was once an authentic and practical workwear brand, and while it’s still a durable and practical clothing option, its current popularity has made it lose its original purpose and meaning. It’s time for us to move on from this trend and find new, authentic ways to express ourselves through fashion.

3)Nike Dunks have undoubtedly become a popular trend among sneaker enthusiasts, much like the Air Force 1 before them. Their classic design and various colors have made them a favorite among many, leading to a surge in their popularity. However, this trend has also led to a negative side effect – an increase in the sneaker resale market, with some pairs being sold for exorbitant prices. The limited availability of some designs has also resulted in chaos and violence at sneaker releases.

Unfortunately, this trend has become overdone and unoriginal, with many people simply following the crowd and wearing the same shoe as everyone else. The Nike Dunks have become the new Air Force 1, losing their originality and becoming a symbol of someone who lacks their own fashion identity. However, it’s worth noting that there are still some great colors of Nike Dunks that can add a unique touch to an outfit, as well as the SB Dunks which bring a more distinctive look to the shoe. But let’s face it, anything but the Nike Panda Dunks, which have been overused and should be retired from the fashion scene. It’s time to find new, creative ways to express ourselves through fashion, and move away from trends that have lost their novelty and originality.