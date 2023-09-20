Recently dedicated Holy Cross Institute space receives blessing

The Holy Cross Institute held a blessing and dedication which took place in Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel and moved to Premont Hall. The celebration took place on Sept. 15 in tribute to the Feast of Our Lady of Sorrows, the patroness of Holy Cross.

Mary, mother of Jesus–under her title of “Our Lady of Sorrows”–is the patron saint of the Congregation of Holy Cross. The Congregation was founded by the brothers over 185 years ago. Several schools were opened to teach their mission and practice the four pillars: being family, bringing hope, educating hearts and minds and building respect. Students, faculty and other friends gathered for Mass and celebration, along with a lunch feast and cake. Fr. Rick Wilkinson, C.S.C., the new director of campus ministry, blessed the building with Holy water.

The Institute recently had their open house where a new, dedicated space was showcased. The office has continued to transform into a

welcoming space for students to come hang out, learn about all things Holy Cross and reflect and pray.

“We knew it would be special because it’s such an important day for Holy Cross, ” executive director Richard Bautch said.“To have everybody gather together first at Mass and to celebrate in prayer, then walk here to experience the Holy Cross Institute, is very special.”

The Institute features works of art by Jenn Hassin. Her most recent piece, “Embodied,” is made from old t-shirts worn by retired Brothers of Holy Cross during service and ministry. The t-shirts are cut into cloth pieces and transformed into sheets of paper. Hassin asked students, faculty and other guests at the Institute to write words of hope, peace and faith on the paper. These sheets were then rolled up and created into a cross and two anchors, the symbol of the Holy Cross.

The office showcases two of Hassin’s works of art, both depicting the symbol of the Holy Cross. One is a large piece in the back room between the stained-glass windows, and the other is smaller, hanging next to the door by the entrance. The larger, titled “Embodied,” features four symbols: a fish, symbolizing community, a heart symbolizing the love of God, a dove, symbolizing hope and an olive leaf to symbolize peace.

“I can see people’s eyes are opened wide by what God has done here; we just work here – It’s God who is doing great things,” Bautch said.

The celebration for the blessing and Our Lady of Sorrow stood as a kickstart to this semester’s Holy Cross events. Some students even visited the Institute for the first time.

“It’s very nice to know that this is a space that all students, especially the Holy Cross students can come and do anything, especially anything Holy Cross related,” junior Liam Quinn said.

The Holy Cross Institute has been working on a few big projects recently. Stay tuned for more Holy Cross updates.





