The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

MMNT takes off to Neverland with their latest production

Gabrielle Caumon, Staff WriterJanuary 30, 2024
Costume+sketches+for+Peter+and+The+Starcatcher+designed+by+Cassidy+Barber.
Gabrielle Caumon / Staff Writer
Costume sketches for “Peter and The Starcatcher” designed by Cassidy Barber.

Following up the showings of “Antigonick” and “The Wolves”, Mary Moody Northen Theatre comes back this semester with “Peter and The Starcatcher” as the third production of the season. Alumni Ben Wolfe, ’99, leads the vision for the “Peter Pan” prequel.

“It’s a story about discovering who you are, where you fit and what’s your place in the world,” Wolfe said. “It’s also a story about learning what constitutes a family. That is for me the biggest journey.”

Familiar with the hilltop, directing “Peter and The Starcatcher” is almost like a homecoming for Wolfe. He was the guest artist for the productions of “Peer Gynt” (2010), “Carousel” (2011), “Blood Wedding” (2013) and “Middletown” (2018), and was recently seen as Harper in “The Miser” in the fall of 2022. He was also the guest director for a COVID-19-conscious production of “Twelfth Night” in the spring of 2021. 

Guest director Ben Wolfe working with his actors during one of the rehearsals. “Peter and The Starcatcher” opens on the 14th of February. Get your tickets! (Gabrielle Caumon)

Taking place in England during the Victorian era, the story in this latest production features the origins of Peter Pan, Molly Aster, the Lost Boys and the legendary Captain Hook. “Peter and The Starcatcher” explores the paths of those iconic characters and ventures into their relationships that we know all too well.

“Everybody has their own, unique path in terms of discovering who they are or what they’re looking for, which is really a lot of fun to play with,” Wolfe said. “A sort of blossom from the beginning to the end.”

For some actors, this play brings out childhood nostalgia. Released in 1953, “Peter Pan” is one of the first original Walt Disney productions. 

“When I found that I was cast, I think that was genuinely the most fulfilling moment as an actor for me,” senior Kelly Moncla said. “The first show I have memory of seeing as a kid with my mom was the production of ‘Peter Pan,’ so getting to be Peter in this show is very full circle for me, especially as it’s my senior year of college.”

Fresh off the plane from New York, Equity Guest Maclain Dassatti is set to embody Black Stache — the future Captain Hook. For Dassatti, becoming a mentor for the student actors is important because he started in their shoes. He had the same kind of program in college theater where he got to work with guest artists, including actors who went on to perform on Broadway.

The kids are extremely talented, they’re a great group to be around, they’re really fun,” Dassatti said. “I just hope to be an example for them that they can bring with them once they leave this program and go on to their own professional careers.”  

The cast working hard on the MMNT’s set to bring into life the “Peter and The Starcatcher” production. (Gabrielle Caumon)

Wolfe shares a similar experience of connecting with the St. Edward’s Department of Performing Arts students. 

“The first time I was a guest artist at St. Ed’s, opening night, we were all waiting for our first entrance,” Wolfe said. “I was one of the last people to come in, so I had 6-10 students in front of me waiting for that first entrance, and I could see their heads bouncing because they were so excited. It really sort of energized me as well, and brought that excitement back.”

Unfortunately, “Peter and The Starcatcher,” which was supposed to open on Feb. 8, has been postponed to Feb. 14 due to several COVID-19 cases within the cast. 

“We’re still living in the world of (COVID-19), so there is this new challenge on top of it,” Wolfe said. “There is a greater sculpt to this one that I am having to tackle. It’s a lot of fun. There is a lot of puzzles, (and) there is a lot of challenges.”

According to Wolfe, one of the biggest challenges of this play is the significant diversity of locations. With his team, they are trying to be as creative as they can to build the environment that will soon surround the audience. 

“Getting to shape how this world is going to look like, based on the input that I am receiving from all (of) the department, is really thrilling and a lot of fun,” Wolfe said.

Barber working on the Black Stache costume. “What I love is that I never thought of myself as a Black Stache/Captain Hook type,” Equity Guest Maclain Dassatti said. “As I get to play with him more and more, I go ‘Oh my gosh, it’s me!” (Gabrielle Caumon / Staff Writer)

Senior Cassidy Barber is the costume designer for the production. She worked in the costume shop since her freshman year and feels that she has been well prepared for this responsibility by her professors. Barber built her way up to arrive in this position and sees this project as her final thesis. 

“As I’ve been working on the show, it’s about growing up and how we deal with that,” Barber said. “As I’m going on in this next chapter of my life, since I’m about to graduate in May, it’s meaningful for me because I just want to stay a kid, but It’s like ‘no’ — you have to move on, grow up and enjoy all the moments along the way.”

Costume of Molly Aster designed by Barber. “Molly is very adventurous, very smart and she likes to learn things,” Annika Roberts, who plays Molly, said. “She’s also a little bossy and she’s very strong.” (Gabrielle Caumon)

The new opening night will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m, and the show will run through Feb. 18. Evening performances will occur on Feb. 14 through Feb. 16, and two matinee performances will occur Feb. 17 and Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be bought online or with Topper Tender directly at the box office. 

2
View Comments (2)
More to Discover
More in News
The Student Government Association met for its first meeting this semester this past Wednesday.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Jan. 17, 2024
The universitys Ozone Garden is located outside in front of Cater Auditorium. This green, mini-sanctuary is home to several plants that are sustained by students on campus.
Students set up fresh place for Monarch butterflies to land during spring migration
Newly elected Student Government Association President Mikayla Pastrano and Vice President Justin Trevino lead their first senate meeting in the St. Andre multipurpose room.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Dec. 6, 2023
In the past, students have advocated for the inclusion of an American Sign Language on campus. There have also been efforts to reignite an ASL club. The inclusion of EDUC 3399 in the spring is the first ASL course to be offered.
University introduces first American Sign Language class as special topics course
Students gather in Mabee Ballroom to witness the induction ceremony and the weekly senate meeting. The meeting was led by former SGA vice president Matthew Gerrets.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Nov. 29, 2023
Erik Villanel with University Operations shines his flashlight at dead bulbs under the St. Andre apartments. This complex was one of the main stops on the walk.
Student Government Association, University Operations team up to cosponsor Fall ‘23 Night Safety Walk
More in News / Campus News
Various students lining up to taste the cultural delights at the club’s cultural showcase. In this corner of the Moody Atrium, tables featured cuisine from Qatar, Korea, Bangladesh, Japan, France and Tanzania. Katya Riviera (center), can be seen giving a presentation about the Japanese chicken curry she prepared.
International Students Association hosts International Education Week, bring greater visibility to campus community
Student Government Association senators settle in the St. Andre Multipurpose Room last Wednesday.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Nov. 16, 2023
Author and journalist Roxanna Asgarian signs copies of her book after having a panel with students. Asgarian recommends for student journalists to do as many breaking news stories as possible to get a first responder experience and overcome fears.
Kozmetsky Center hosts author, opens conversation on child-welfare systems
In Mary Moody Northen Theater’s second show of the season, “The Wolves,” a group of girls take on more than just a rival team.
MMNT's latest production brings soccer to the stage, highlights femininity
St. Edward’s administration, faculty and student leaders gathered at the Texas Capitol. Rep. Lulu Flores (center) was responsible for the creation of House Resolution 23 which was passed unanimously by the House that morning. Its passage is a landmark step in recognizing the school’s accomplishments in serving Latino and first generation students.
Texas House of Representatives honors St. Edward’s dedication to Latino, first generation students
The boats are 16 feet in size, made from flat sheets of wood. There are five total boats, with one being named Float your Goat.
Environmental science students to test launch scratch-made boats
About the Contributor
Gabrielle Caumon, Staff Writer
Gabrielle Caumon is a junior from Paris, France, who is pursuing a major in the BFA Acting program and a minor in Journalism. This is her second semester writing for Hilltop Views and her first as a Staff Writer. She loves writing for the Life & Arts section, and is excited to branch out and try out other genres.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (2)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • R

    Reagan JonesJan 30, 2024 at 1:17 pm

    Wow, Great read!! I’m SOO excited to see Peter and The Starcatcher!!!

    Reply
    https://www.hilltopviewsonline.com/28546/news/mmnt-takes-off-to-neverland-with-their-latest-production/#comment-899
  • L

    Liam MolinaJan 30, 2024 at 11:29 am

    Great coverage Gaby!

    Reply
    https://www.hilltopviewsonline.com/28546/news/mmnt-takes-off-to-neverland-with-their-latest-production/#comment-897