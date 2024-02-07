The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Students reflect on aspirations for the new year by making vision boards

Lynn Jafarzadeh, IllustratorFebruary 7, 2024
The+casual+and+beginner-friendly+nature+for+many+of+Command+G%E2%80%99s+events+allow+for+a+relaxed%2C+comfortable+atmosphere+while+students+flip+through+magazines+looking+for+inspiration+and+pages+to+cut+out+and+add+to+their+respective+vision+boards.
Lynn Jafarzadeh / Hilltop Views
The casual and beginner-friendly nature for many of Command G’s events allow for a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere while students flip through magazines looking for inspiration and pages to cut out and add to their respective vision boards.

Command G, St. Edward’s University’s graphic design organization, held a welcome back party to ring in the new year and semester. Students used cutouts from magazines to create mood and vision boards reflecting on their goals and aspirations for the upcoming year. 

“We’re starting a new year, we’re ringing in a new semester,” junior Liam Molina, secretary of Command G, said. “The perfect thing is making a moodboard, establishing the vibe that you want to have moving forward in 2024 and in the semester.”

Students each had unique visions for the year, senior Maisara Rahman found herself inspired by a vision of fun, using several animals–particularly cats–to create a collage with a chaotic feel. 

“Every single time I do a collage, I wanna go for the most chaotic thing ever,” Rahman said. “‘cause that’s just me, it’s fun. My vision was just like be goofy, because I just enjoy that.”

Rahman will be graduating this December and is both anxious and excited for the future.

“The moment I graduate it’s like a whole new life for me,” Rahman said. “So I’m frankly very scared because I don’t know what that’s going to look like but I’m also excited ‘cause I am ready to start the next chapter of my life, I just don’t know where to start.” 

Senior Valeria Plazola felt drawn to images of bold fashion and messages of power and beauty. She wants to make 2024 a year of self-improvement and self-care, filled with motivation to make this year better than the last.  

“I want to travel, get a job, go out with friends, get that bank, good things, that’s all I want,” Plazola said. “Even go to K-Pop concerts.”

Students also filled their vision boards with images and phrases to remind them of their goals for 2024. Freshman Roony Puga glued inspiring phrases like “forward motion” and “past our comfort zones” over images that they related to across their collage. 

“I’m going to try and put myself a bit more out there,” Puga said. “I think it’ll go well.”

One of Puga’s goals is to develop relationships this semester with a focus on friends, though they aren’t opposed to a spring romance. They also want to focus on being their genuine self, including imagery they felt reminded them of themes of both identity and home.

2023 was not the best for Plazola. However, by putting herself first, she is determined to make 2024 her year. (Lynn Jafarzadeh / Hilltop Views)

Command G’s welcome back party provided an opportunity for each student to reflect on their goals for the year, as well as creatively express them through collage. 

“Life’s too short,” Puga said. “So I think these vision boards are a really good way to think about what we want.” 

Be on the lookout for upcoming Command G events throughout the semester on CollegiateLink and their Instagram

“I’m excited,” Jade Perea, president of Command G, said.“It’s always fun going into a new semester and doing workshops.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Life And Arts
I am beyond excited to hear what’s to come next from Kali Uchis in the future. “ORQUÍDEAS” proves that she is here to stay.
REVIEW: Kali Uchis “ORQUÍDEAS” is for the hot girls
People around Austin flocked to South Congress to attend the 17th annual Jo’s Chili Cook-Off. The competition hosted many different teams from across the city and showcased their culinary talents.
Jo’s 17th Annual Charity Chili Cook-Off Spices Up South Congress
Illustration of Harris Dickinson, Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron as the Von Erich brothers in their wrestling attire. The Iron Claw was released in movie theaters on Dec. 22, 2023 -- Go check it out!
REVIEW: A24 steps into the ring with “The Iron Claw” movie
Daniel Mendoza looking at his and his peers’ artwork.
“Rise Up”: An art gallery showcasing top talent on the hilltop
“Means Girls” is a modern revival based on the original 2004 film and 2018 Broadway musical. Bebe Wood (left), Reneé Rapp (middle), and Avantika Vandanapu (right) reprise the roles of the film’s “it” girls, the Plastics.
REVIEW: Despite quirks, “Mean Girls” movie-musical dazzles, shines in its modern remake of the iconic film
Godzilla Minus One is a call back to its original predecessor.
REVIEW: “Godzilla Minus One” finds humanity in a monster’s jaws

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *