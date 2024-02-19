The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

OPINION: Time moves slowly in Ireland … or does it?

Emma Sutton, Staff WriterFebruary 19, 2024
OPINION%3A+Time+moves+slowly+in+Ireland+%E2%80%A6+or+does+it%3F
Emma Sutton / Hilltop Views

I’m not sure if time moves slowly in Galway or if I move too fast. I have been in Ireland for over a month now, and I’ve noticed a difference in how Americans and Irish people relate to time. 

Here, I feel like I am always waiting for something: the bus, my takeaway tea, the waiter. There’s no rush or jolt to keep moving from one place to the next, to keep doing and going. 

I got to thinking more about this waiting phenomenon while I was waiting for the bus, funnily enough. Is it just me who gets to class too early, so it’s my fault I’m waiting? Is it me who orders something complicated, which makes it take longer? No, it isn’t.

The Irish perspective, or maybe it’s the European perspective, on time is just different, and I’m starting to think: rightfully so. In the US, I felt like everything was left until the last minute, leaving me running from one place to the next. Everything was a race for time. 

In Galway, I don’t feel like I’m racing. At first, I was frustrated that my chai latte took six minutes to get to me or that the bus wouldn’t arrive for another 30 minutes. But now, it’s just a part of my routine. I get on the bus and have time to sit and catch up on reading or see what TikTok has to offer me that day. Even though you are on a bus full of people, it feels like necessary personal time when you can relax and stare out the window at misty mornings or sunny afternoons. 

The time I wait for my latte is used for chatting with the shop owner (she has a lot of questions about Texas for me). You get to know people. Often, on the bus strangers will chat throughout the entire ride. There is a community in the waiting.

The waiting slows you down and gives you a break from a hectic day, or even a hectic life, and allows for time to reflect. Americans (myself included) want everything automated and as quick as it can be. We want our things immediately, if not sooner. 

Those few minutes that I would normally say were “wasted” waiting for my food at a restaurant now feel like I’ve gained time. I am able to chat with my friends longer before stuffing my mouth full of whatever dish I’ve ordered.

Living in Galway, I’ve learned to slow down and check in with myself daily. I think that’s something that has made the transition easier for me. The “extra” time I have helps me stay grounded in an otherwise hectic world.

I feel that more Americans should try and adopt this slower lifestyle. Or, maybe the US.. should just have better public transport that would allow for some down time. I know in Ireland, it has made my life so much easier and relaxed.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Viewpoints
OPINION: The rogue rebellion of Governor Greg Abbott
OPINION: The rogue rebellion of Governor Greg Abbott
OPINION: The state of the game industrys past, present, future
OPINION: The state of the game industry's past, present, future
The 96th Oscars features several astounding films in the Best Picture category. Tune in on March 10 to see who takes home gold.
OPINION: The Academy will have a hard time choosing Best Picture winner
What message are the Grammys intentionally or unintentionally sending with Album of the Year winners?
OPINION: The Grammys continue their streak of snubbing Black artists
Palworld is an open world multiplayer survival game with a powerful crafting system and 137 pals for you to find, fight and capture.
OPINION: Palworld is shaking up video games
Texas Rising is a student organization in partnership with the Texas Freedom Network which seeks to increase votership amongst college students. Texas Rising hosts a variety of events at St. Edward’s and other universities before and during election season.
OPINION: Texas primary election sets the stage for general election in November
More in Viewpoints / Columns
Although Royal Caribbeans headquarters are based in Miami, they operate several cruise terminals throughout the world. In 2022, the company created their own exclusive cruise terminal in Galveston, Texas which cost over $125 million to build.
OPINION: “Icon of the Seas” vessel could compound adverse effects of cruises exponentially
Edinburgh is a charming and beautiful place, and I would like to point out a couple of reasons why it could be a perfect match for you.
OPINION: Why you should study abroad in Edinburgh, Scotland
Austin City Hall, located between 2nd Street and Cesar Chavez, is the location of the Austin City Council and many other city officials’ offices. Every Thursday, the Austin City Council holds general meetings in which citizens are invited to watch and a limited number are allowed to speak. For more information about your local council representative, see the City of Austin’s website.
OPINION: Acevedo selection casts doubts on city manager Garza’s leadership, Austin’s civil structure in its entirety
Professor Risa Ginther is going over her lessons in the adjunct professor offices. She makes an effort to integrate popular culture and her students interests with the textbook lessons to make sure students stay interested and engaged.
OPINION: Students have an interest in adding a Japanese minor, the university should listen
This last Thanksgiving, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” prequel even emerged on the big screen. It features Coriolanus Snow’s development, before becoming the oppressive President of Panem everyone is all too familiar with in the original trilogy.
OPINION: The “Hunger Games” prequel seems scared of showing the bestial-herd instinct of society
Obviously, Topper needed to be shoved in my carry-on suitcase too! Hes just another thing I packed with me to remind me of home.
My top five tips when packing for a semester abroad
About the Contributor
Emma Sutton, Staff Writer
Emma Sutton is a junior a majoring in writing and rhetoric with a concentration in journalism and digital media. It is her second semester writing for Hilltop Views and first semester as a staff writer. She loves writing about all things pop culture but also has a soft spot for baseball.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *