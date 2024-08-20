The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

FAREWELL: Saying goodbye to my home away from home

Sienna Wight, Viewpoints EditorAugust 19, 2024
LEÓN DC

Dear Hilltop Views,

This day came too soon. It feels like yesterday that I attended my first budget meeting in Moody Hall and fearfully approached the Editor-in-Chief (EIC) asking if they needed a copy editor. In reality, that was over two years ago. 

My journey with journalism started in high school when I joined the school newspaper. I became infatuated with it immediately and was dead-set on joining a collegiate newspaper when I got to university. But then my senior year of high school was cut short by COVID-19 and it understandably changed my trajectory. When I arrived on campus in August 2020, my only focus was not getting sick while somehow managing to make friends and adjust to living on my own. If it wasn’t for a dear friend, I don’t know if I would have found my way back to journalism.

Claire, I will always remember the conversation we had at our dining room table sophomore year. It was 2 a.m., and I was having a “what-am-I-doing-with-my-life” crisis. I reminisced on my editor days in high school and remarked how much I liked learning to copy edit in one of my classes. You stopped me mid-spiral and demanded that I come with you to the Hilltop Views budget meeting the next day. The rest is history. Hilltop Views has undoubtedly been one of, if not the best, experience of my college career. Thank you for reminding me where I needed to be.

To Elle and Nina, the EICs that hired me. Thank you for seeing my potential and taking a chance on me. My first semester copy editing for HV was challenging and incredible and tiring and exactly what I needed. When I first met y’all I was so scared that I wouldn’t be able to keep up with your standards. I’m so glad my first impression was wrong. You two are such incredibly positive forces in my life, and I couldn’t be more grateful that you have stuck with me past your graduations. Expect longer and sappier texts from me in the coming days.

To Audrey, my co-copy editor during that first semester. Not only were you my rock — always answering my AP-style questions and assuring me that that missed comma wasn’t going to ruin my career — you are part of the reason I even ended up at St. Edward’s University to begin with. For those of you who don’t know, Audrey and I attended the same high school, one grade apart. When Audrey got into St. Edward’s, she encouraged me to apply the next year. Without that push, St. Ed’s wouldn’t have even been on my radar. Thank you for the gentle nudges over the years toward the right path. 

To Lola, Hilltop Views is in the most capable hands. I’m so proud of everything you’ve already accomplished. You are a ray of sunshine that this publication needs, not to mention an impossibly dedicated and wildly talented writer. Don’t let anyone dull your sparkle — not even you. 

Tate and Gabby, take on your new roles in stride. You have been such joys to work with, and I have the utmost faith in your abilities. To Tate, my Viewpoints successor, I’m especially proud of all the work you’ve done this semester. I’m only a call away if you ever need anything. 

And now Anna with sports! You are so strong, talented and resilient. I am so grateful that I got the chance to know you during my time at St. Edward’s. You are so capable, and I hope you know I’m always in your corner. 

Melissa and Kennady, this semester wasn’t the same without you. It’s been so amazing to see your adventures post-graduation, but I can’t say I didn’t miss you. I’m scared to join you on the alumni side of the fence, but you’ve set such a graceful example that I know everything will be fine.

Max and Dalia, you are doing a wonderful job. Your teamwork and efficiency is unmatched. I hope y’all keep copy editing, you have a knack for it. 

Hailey, you are a rockstar. Your passion for news writing makes me want to write it too, which is one of your greatest strengths as an editor. Keep fanning the flames.

To Daniel, wow you take a mean picture. You are so talented and kind. The team is better with you in it. 

Chloe, if you told me freshman year that me, you and Claire would all be on the editorial staff for the university’s newspaper, I probably just would’ve been happy to hear we were still hanging out. Doing the thing I love with the people I love everyday was such a privilege. I know we will always look back on these years with gratitude.

To everyone else I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the past few years, thank you. I wish I could write each of you your own message, but this letter is already far too long. Know that I am grateful for everything.

It’s time for me to move onto the next stage. I will never forget this wonderful publication nor the beautiful souls that make it what it is.

All my love, 

Sienna

Sienna Legacy Walk
Courtesy of St. Edward's University
One of the traditions at St. Edward's University is the Legacy Walk, in which incoming freshman walk through the red doors as a symbol of them entering the St. Edward's community. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this tradition took place with masks on and socially distanced. Courtesy of St. Edward's University
