Student Government Association update: Hear about what to expect in the upcoming year

St. Edward’s University’s Student Government Association (SGA) is gearing up for a transformative year, focusing on amplifying student voices, uplifting campus vibrancy and fostering transparency within its governance. SGA aims to address the student concerns and overall improve life here on the hilltop by implementing new opportunities for students to communicate directly with governance.

SGA Vice President Austin Lane, last year a senator, highlighted a commitment to creating effective legislation that addresses student’s issues head on. Last year, SGA established the Tailgate Taskforce, a task force dedicated to making tailgates for sports games bigger and better. SGA members on the taskforce work closely with athletics on coordinating promotion, sending out promotion, and helping with different tasks for the tailgate itself. Lane looks forward to continuing working with athletics to create a thriving community around sporting events. SGA also legislated an annual CAMP day to honor and celebrate the College Assistant Migrant Program that will be implemented this year.

“My favorite parts of being a senator were building a community within SGA and then extending that community outside of SGA, and I’ll be able to continue that in my role now,” Lane said. “I’m excited to lead a senate that is effective and gets things done. We want to see legislation this year that extends beyond SGA, taking problems wherever they need to be addressed to make a meaningful change. We’re trying to cover all areas of campus and make students aware that we are here for them.”

To achieve these goals, SGA is currently recruiting new members. Applications, which opened on Sept. 6 and close on Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m., can be accessed through myHilltop in the Collegiate Link portal. They are currently seeking to fill 10 senate seats and roles like communications director, external affairs director and internal affairs director.

Official campaigning begins on Sept. 16, with voting beginning on Sept. 23 and ending Sept. 25. The senatorial debates are on Sept. 23 in Jones Auditorium at 6 p.m. New senators will be inducted on Oct. 2. Students can reach out to @seu_sga on Instagram with any questions and follow updates.

In addition to legislative efforts, SGA is committed to building a stronger community beyond its organization.

Lane, reflecting on his time as a senator, said, “I look forward to helping new senators discover what makes their roles fulfilling. We’re trying to cover all areas of campus and make students aware that we are here for them.”

This year, SGA is introducing a new layer of transparency by offering students a “seat at the table” during meetings. SGA President Mikayla Pastrano wants to hear directly from students and open dialogue with administration. Students will be able to bring specific concerns directly into meetings and engage in open discussions. SGA will then communicate with administrative partners, like the vice president of student affairs or third-party partners, to address these concerns head on and implement solutions.

“I want to make sure that the transparency is known with Austin and I’s administration,” Pastrano said. “We have a very supportive team, not only of students, but also administrative partners. We want things to get handled as they come and make sure the students know we are actually here for them. We’re here to advance and uplift the quality of time at St. Ed’s. If students have recurring issues, inside or outside the classroom, we want them to feel that SGA is a safe place to voice their concerns and trust that these issues will be addressed.”

SGA is currently planning collaborations with student organizations and service groups to “get their boots on the ground” and improve campus vibrancy. These efforts are aimed at making the campus a welcoming home for all students.

“We have some exciting partnerships in store – of course, our main focus is going to be on the student body and amplifying the voices and the well-being of the students,” Pastrano said. “Campus vibrancy is also one of our top priorities. We want campus to be a nice place to be around and a place to call home, even for commuters.”