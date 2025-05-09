The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

SJN: International Student Services, International Student Association empower students in their journey

Gabrielle Caumon and Anna PrattsMay 8, 2025
Gabrielle Caumon / Hilltop Views
“We try to build that sense of community and connect students with each other — that’s why we work a lot with the International Student Association,” ISS’ Experience Coordinator Rocio Zuniga said.

Editor’s note: Hilltop Views acknowledges the uncertainty that international students around the U.S. are facing as a result of deportations and policies revoking student visas. For this reason, international students quoted in this article are identified by first names only. We hope that these articles highlight how international students contribute to our campus community and how our university works to support them and promote their academic success.

International students represent a vibrant and important part of the St. Edward’s community, and their journey comes with unique challenges and needs. While the Admissions Office plays a key role in welcoming them to the hilltop, the International Student Services (ISS) team provides more specialized, ongoing support. Director Jacob Harris and experience coordinator Rocio Zuniga help guide international students through essential processes, from visa compliance to obtaining a Social Security number or driver’s license.

“We are the office designated to access SEVIS, the government database that tracks and monitors F-1, J-1 and even M-1 students,” Harris said. “We make sure our students are doing everything they need to do to maintain their F or their J status and making sure that the university stays up to compliance with the regulations.” 

At St. Edward’s University, most international students hold F-1 visas, which are for those completing a full degree program in the U.S., whether at the undergraduate, graduate or doctoral level. Others are J-1 students, here for one or two semesters through partner university agreements, or M-1 students, who come to the U.S. to enroll in vocational or nonacademic programs.

The ISS team helps with employment eligibility — including Curricular Practical Training (CPT) and Optional Practical Training (OPT) for F-1 students, academic training for J-1 students — as well as documentation updates like the I-20 or DS-2019. Their support begins before students arrive in the U.S., with early outreach, document collection and pre-arrival webinars to help students know what to expect.

Once on campus, that support continues with cultural events, immigration advising and direct counseling. Zuniga’s role as programming coordinator has taken ISS events to new heights, with student participation increasing by over 500% since she started in 2023.

“We continue to see an increase in enrollment on the international side,” Harris said. “I believe just being a smaller, private Catholic institution is inviting for a lot of types of students (from) around the world — maybe they went to a Holy Cross high school or they have friends or family members who attended St. Edward’s. A lot of students want that smaller community feel, so I think that’s a reason they might choose St. Edward’s University as opposed to one of the larger Ivy League schools.”

This post-pandemic increase in enrollment has also expanded the way ISS connects with its international students. Zuniga starts organizing programs as early as New Student Orientation, introducing incoming freshmen to campus services, necessary compliances and important resources beyond the university —  such as phone providers, public transportation and banking.

“We also have F-1 information workshops where we invite an immigration attorney to inform our students about their current and post-graduation options,” Zuniga said. 

This semester, ISS also partnered with Residence Life to host postcard-writing events across the residence halls, allowing students to send Texas-themed notes to their families. They have increased collaboration with Wild Basin Wilderness Preserve as well, encouraging international students to explore local nature and campus resources. Through these programs, ISS continues to support international students while advancing the university’s Holy Cross mission of educating both hearts and minds.

ISS is essential for international students, promoting belonging, support and inclusivity.

“We’re here to help and make sure that you feel supported,” Harris said. “If it’s not something that our office can assist with, we want to be a resource to make sure that we get you to the appropriate office or the appropriate department.”

Apart from ISS, international students rely on the student-led International Student Association (ISA), which has made a significant comeback since the pandemic. Melody, a senior majoring in international business and management from Paris, revived the club and serves as its president. Both she and Chris, an international business senior from Tegucigalpa, Honduras, who works as ISA’s marketing coordinator, mentioned that they didn’t know about the existence of an international students’ club when they first arrived on the hilltop.

“I think most of the student organizations suffered during the pandemic,” Harris said. “But once we returned to campus, a lot of them had a rebirth and started getting more interest from incoming and current students who didn’t even realize it was an option. ISA has done a great job getting people out of their comfort zones, out of their dorm rooms and their apartments and getting them to come to their events. Working collaboratively to see what kinds of programs and services students want to see and having us (ISS) assist with those whenever possible.”

Melody’s involvement with ISA began after she attended the international student reception hosted by the Office of Admission, where she met Harris. Soon after, she became close to ISA’s former president, who was the only member at the time, and stepped in as vice president. Melody began recruiting members and partnered with ISS to host events, reviving and expanding the club on campus.

“The partnership goes beyond the events,” Zuniga said. “I had ISA come to our F-1 seminar course and introduce themselves because it’s always good not just to have faculty and staff but also the students to make that connection and make them feel welcome, maybe invite them to their organization and share their experience as an international student.”

Looking ahead, ISA is preparing to launch a mentoring program that will pair new international students with current students. The program is still in development, but their goal is to have an initiative similar to the global ambassadors from the Admissions Office and increase the support among the community. Once in place, Melody and Chris say this program has the potential to make a significant difference for incoming students, offering guidance, connections and a stronger sense of belonging from day one.

We are writing a series of articles centered around the different issues international students face, the resources available on and off campus, as well as responses designed to support this student community. 

If you are an international student, you can share your story with Hilltop Views. We would love to hear your input! Contact us at [email protected] and [email protected].

About the Contributors
Gabrielle Caumon
Gabrielle Caumon, Life & Arts Editor
Gabrielle Caumon is a senior from Paris, France, who is pursuing a major in the BFA Acting program and a minor in Journalism. This is her second year writing for “Hilltop Views” and her second semester as the Life & Arts Editor.  Always enthusiastic about discovering different facets of journalism, she is very grateful for this opportunity and the trust that has been placed in her. Gabrielle’s journey was shaped by the challenges she has encountered in a foreign language, and hopes to bring something new by the benefits of her bicultural perspective!

Anna Pratts
Anna Pratts, Sports Editor
Anna Pratts is a sophomore from Brazil and majoring in Writing and Rhetoric with a concentration in journalism and digital media and minoring in Global Studies. This is her second year writing for Hilltop Views and her first semester as Sports Editor. She loves writing about sports, especially soccer and basketball, but she is looking forward to exploring other areas and growing as a writer.