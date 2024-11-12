Homecoming debut vendor market showcases current students, alumni with small businesses

Homecoming on the hilltop allows the St. Edward’s community to engage in many long-held traditions, from Topper Cup to the homecoming parade and tailgating – each symbolizing community engagement. This year, the Office of Student Involvement hosted the first-ever homecoming vendor market in addition to the usual festivities during the annual tailgate.

The market was located in the loading zone on the north side of the Main Building and featured six booths from small businesses on campus and in the Austin area. The booths that made their appearance varied from selling food, promoting photography and therapy services, to selling self-made apparel, accessories and other trinkets. The market provided students and alumni the opportunity to showcase their products at one of the biggest events for the Hilltopper community.

One of the stands present was Beaded by Sandy, run by junior Sandra Chapa, who sells handmade beaded jewelry such as necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings. Chapa is a familiar face when it comes to on-campus markets, having been a vendor at the Women’s Expo last March and the Queer Expo this and last year. While Chapa has made several appearances in previous on-campus markets and expos, she expressed gratitude for being able to take part in the first homecoming market and engage with the community.

“First of all, it’s obviously really cool to be a part of the first one,” Chapa said. “But also, I just think it helps the students out a lot, to connect on another level, meet other people in the community, and I’m just proud to be here.”

Another market booth was Em.Swimwear, owned by St. Edward’s alum Emma Soley, who graduated in Spring 2019. Soley produces and sells eco-friendly swimwear from recycled and sustainable materials. The inspiration for her product came from Soley’s history as a swimmer, which included her involvement in the former St. Edward’s swim club. Soley explained her small business got its kickstart during her senior year when she presented her product to one of her business classes.

”The idea originally started when I was 15,” Soley said. “And by the time I came to St. Ed’s, I started telling some people that I hope when I graduate, I can own my own business and sell swimwear, so it snowballed from there.”

Soley stated how it felt good for her to be back on the hilltop for homecoming to display and sell the product to the community that was her beacon for support.

“By the time my senior year came, I started drawing designs for the suits, making plans and got my logo made and all of that,” Soley said. “So my spring semester of my senior year is when I started presenting my business idea and what I want to do with it. It was really cool that also, back then, the St. Ed’s community was just so supportive of this idea.”

Aside from current students and alumni showcasing their businesses, the market also gave opportunities for first-year students, such as freshman Annaliz Sawyer, to introduce their small businesses to the community. Sawyer, the owner of Rosemary Jewelry, displayed her many unique creations at the market, including hand-drawn stickers and keychains of characters such as Miffy and Snoopy, trinkets, phone accessories, buttons and more.

“First, it started off as a hobby, and I used to make beaded bracelets,” Sawyer said. “Then I got into things like charms and Sanrio, and then I started to make my own keychains. I noticed my friends really liked them, so I started giving them to them, and then people wanted to buy them, so I decided to start selling.”

Sawyer expresses appreciation for the opportunity that she and other small businesses were given to share their products during homecoming with all members of the Hilltopper community.

“I love seeing everybody — all the alumni — I think it’s just a great event overall,” Sawyer said. “And I think it’s great that I have an opportunity to showcase all my products and stuff where they can enjoy it as much as I do.”