Inaugural pinning ceremony marks milestone for St. Edward’s School of Health Sciences

Two students were honored at St. Edward’s University in the School of Health Sciences’ first ever nursing pinning ceremony Aug. 18 at Jones Auditorium. Hailey Hibbs and Elyse Wick, who will graduate in December, represent the inaugural Class of 2025 cohort.

Assistant Professor Catherine Allen opened the ceremony with an introduction to the nursing program and its graduates. Provost Marianne Ward-Peradoza and Director of Campus Ministry Rev. Rick Wilkinson addressed the program and offered a blessing before Dean of the School of Health Sciences Donna Beuk began the official pinning.

A nursing pinning ceremony commemorates the hard work and sacrifice that graduates endure to complete their nursing education and marks the transition into their new profession. This tradition dates back to the 1800s and was a common practice in the United States and England.

Beuk joined the hilltop in fall 2022 to develop a fully accredited nursing program and build the nursing faculty. Beuk said the development process required a significant amount of dedication to meet the standards of a professional nursing program. Nonetheless, she remained focused on creating a successful program.

“If you enter that process with the mindset that you can create the best possible program that you can, and you’re going to recruit students and give the opportunity for them to really make a difference in health care, that makes the process easier, no matter how difficult it can be,” Beuk said.

The introduction of the health sciences department was a part of St. Edward’s Strategic Plan 2027, which aims to embody the Holy Cross mission and expand the university’s impact on the Austin community. The School of Health Sciences includes the Department of Nursing and Department of Occupational Therapy.

The nursing department offers three pathways: Traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

The program developed its curriculum and secured approvals in 2023, according to Beuk. Fall 2024 brought the first cohort of 10 students, including Wick and Hibbs in the accelerated second-degree track, which they completed in 13 months.

“Within the school year of 2024 – 25 we became fully accredited on the (Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education), and so our graduates today are graduating from the St. Edward’s BSN program,” Beuk said, noting the program’s milestone.

After graduation, Hibbs plans to continue working at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center in the labor and delivery unit. She credits her success and confidence to her support staff from the hilltop.

“I really like the low volume of students here,” Hibbs said. “The student-to-teacher ratio is really unique in a health program, especially a nursing program. I know my professors just as well as they know me. It’s almost one-on-one, especially with our cohort.”

Wick is eager to continue her work in the cardiovascular unit where she aims to aid patients with severe heart health issues.

“My motivation comes from wanting to make people feel seen and heard and advocated for. I have come from such a loving family,” Wick said. “I’ve had a lot of support in my whole life and I know that’s a privilege that not everybody has, especially in the vulnerability of being in the hospital.”

The ceremony marked a pivotal moment for the university’s health science department as they continue their mission toward positive change in health care. The School of Health Sciences plans to provide post-baccalaureate programs for nurses, occupational therapists, physician therapists and physician assistants by fall 2028.