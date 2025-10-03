The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

St. Edward’s launches council on belonging after governance review

Ariel Medina, ReporterOctober 3, 2025
Dani Brannon

St. Edward’s University announced the formation of a new President’s Advisory Council for Belonging and Community (PAC), a new initiative aimed at strengthening campus culture and rebuilding trust. 

Co-chaired by English Professor Alex Barron and Student Involvement Director Cary Mays, the 14-member council includes students, staff and faculty and is designed to serve as a hub for “listening, dialogue and action.”

According to an email from university President Montserrat Fuentes, the PAC builds on the work of the Inclusive Symbols and Actions Task Force, which previously launched initiatives like the Chosen Name Process and R.I.C.H. housing pilot a program focused on creating inclusive residential communities centered on Respect, Inclusion, Community, and Holistic support.

“Our ultimate vision is to have belonging and inclusion embedded within the University’s leadership structure as an ongoing priority,” Barron and Mays said in a joint email. “To achieve that sustainable outcome, the university recognized the need to continue the work of the previous task force.”

The council will meet monthly with senior leadership, including the University’s president, Provost Marianne Ward-Peradoza and Vice President Lisa Kirkpatrick. Meeting notes will be shared with students to encourage transparency and feedback, and the council will undergo annual evaluations.

The announcement of PAC followed a governance assessment conducted by an external consultant, which included interviews and surveys with students, faculty and staff. In a letter to the community on Sept. 12, board Chair Linus Akanoh referenced the findings, citing a “low-trust environment” and calling for renewed efforts to strengthen transparency and inclusion across campus.

Barron and Mays emphasized that defining “belonging” will be a collaborative process.

“We will work towards a campus where everyone feels valued, supported, and genuinely part of the St. Edward’s Community,” the co-chairs said. “That starts with listening to what belonging means to students, faculty, and staff themselves.” Progress will be measured through the success of council-led projects and how effectively they foster a sense of community.

In its early stages, the PAC will focus on identifying the most pressing belonging and inclusion needs across campus. 

“Once our council begins meeting regularly, we’ll work together to gather community feedback and identify our next priority areas,” the co-chairs said.

Student voices will play a role in shaping the council’s work. Four students serve on the PAC, representing diverse communities and perspectives. “We also have a feedback form that’s open to all, and we hope to hear from students that way too,” Barron and Mays said.

Student engagement currently happens through the four student representatives on the council and a public feedback form available on the university’s website.

As the PAC begins its first semester, its work will unfold through regular meetings, community feedback and collaboration across campus. With a structure in place and leadership committed to transparency, the council’s progress will become clearer as its initiatives take shape and its impact is felt throughout the university community.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Q&A: President Fuentes discusses rankings, shared governance and federal funding challenges
Q&A: President Fuentes discusses rankings, shared governance and federal funding challenges
The SGA official office, located inside the student involvement office, dedicated to project planning for team members.
SGA works to expand reach, revitalize campus engagement
Q&A: ‘Ask the dean’ with dean Jonathan Hodge from the School of Natural Sciences
Q&A: ‘Ask the dean’ with dean Jonathan Hodge from the School of Natural Sciences
Claude and ChatGPT are just two of the countless AI algorithms that are readily available through free subscriptions. They also have paid subscriptions that grant access to new, improved versions of their AI models designed to be more accurate and efficient for users.
St. Edward's University lets professors set their own AI policies
Topper Eats team responds to student concerns, break down new meal plan
Topper Eats team responds to student concerns, break down new meal plan
Senate candidates participate in the Student Government Association debate outlining their goals for improving campus life.
St. Edward’s SGA election results lead to new leadership
More in News / Campus News
Q&A: ‘Ask the dean’ with dean Sharon Nell from the School of Arts and Humanities
Q&A: ‘Ask the dean’ with dean Sharon Nell from the School of Arts and Humanities
Kozmetsky Center opens new headquarters in the carriage house
Kozmetsky Center opens new headquarters in the carriage house
2025-2026 common read choices “Not Too Late: Changing the Climate Story from Despair to Possibility” edited by Rebecca Solnit and Thelma Young Lutunatabua and “Making Room: Three Decades of Fighting for Beds, Belonging, and a Safe Place for LGBTQ Youth” by Carl Siciliano.
University breaks tradition with two freshman reading options
The Center, established in 2010 originally focused on international politics and guest speakers, now it focuses on community engagement.
Kozmetsky Center holds first panel of the year over ‘New Laws & What They Mean For College Students’
“It’s to get more students into this building, to build relationships with your librarians, to build relationships with each other, to become familiar with and comfortable in this environment...” said Casey Gibbs, the director of Munday Library on the return of physical books.
Physical volumes return to the Munday Library
St. Edward’s University disputes former student’s mold exposure lawsuit
St. Edward’s University disputes former student’s mold exposure lawsuit
More in News / Campusnews
Three rooms on each floor in the north wing of St. André Apartments were affected by a water leak caused by a burst coil on the roof. Students were relocated to Teresa Hall until further notice.
Water leaks in North St. André Apartments, affected residents relocate to Teresa Hall
BSAAC has been active this semester in promoting important issues involving racial justice in sports. The organization has created a safe space for Black athletes on campus.
Black Student Athletes and Allies Committee provides safe space for Black athletes on campus
Students have returned to campus for the first time in almost two years. With midterms coming up, many students are taking in-person exams again for the first time.
Students take in-person exams again for the first time in nearly two years, brings new challenges
Figure 1 is based on the Clery Criminal Offense statistics reported for Main Campus. These offenses include rape, fondling, robbery, aggravated assault burglary, motor vehicle theft and arson. The blue indicates on-campus facilities while red represents student housing. A notable change in offenses is burglary, with six incidents reported in 2018, nine reported in 2019 and two reported in 2020. The sudden decrease in burglary reports is likely due to COVID-19 impacting on-campus living.
2021 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report released, new data shows decrease in crime
The Munday Library will host the Texas Tribune Festival starting on Sep. 20th. Speakers will include prominent politicians and journalists.
Munday Library to stream Texas Tribune Festival Sept. 20-24, live interview with reporter James Barragan
Hilltoppers will return to campus for the fall semester as in-person classes resume. Although, the scene will look a little different in the classroom as professors plan teach hybrid classes to keep up with safety protocols.
Students plan to return to campus in Fall 2021, await new classroom, campus changes as COVID-19 cases drop
About the Contributor
Dani Brannon
Dani Brannon, Photo Editor
Dani Brannon is a sophomore communications major and journalism minor from Dallas, Texas. He began his work with Hilltop Views last year as a photographer, and is now working as the photo editor. While photography remains his passion, he is excited to explore his newfound interest in journalism. Dani especially enjoys wildlife and sports photography, and he’s always on the lookout for photo opportunities wherever he goes, camera in hand.