University releases student worker protocol in response to COVID-19.

Students are advised not to submit timesheets from now through April 4. Instructions on how to complete timesheets for student employees will be provided to supervisors on Monday, March 16.

On March 13 Vice President for Finance & Administration Kim Kvaal shared a document regarding student worker protocol in response to COVID-19.

The letter, co-signed by university president George Martin, asks student workers not to return to work on campus during the remote instruction and remote operations period. This also includes student workers with university-funded employment who report to off-campus job sites.

President Martin implemented the Remote Operations Initiative, which is effective from March 16 through April 5. Campus will remain closed through the weekend.

As for compensation, President Martin’s announcement states that “all employees, including student employees, will be paid according to their regular work schedule through April 4.”

Student workers are asked not to complete timesheets during the online instruction and remote operations period. The university is expected to provide instructions to supervisors on how to complete timesheets for student employees by Monday, March 16.

Students involved in internships paid by external employers are encouraged to check with their employers to discuss compensation policies.

An update on campus procedures following the remote operations period is expected by March 31.

