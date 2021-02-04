President Biden already proves to be perfect fit for the White House

Biden set a new record for the highest voter turnout with more than 81,284,000 votes in the 2020 election. He won the popular vote by more than seven million votes.

On Jan. 20, Joe Biden took the oath of office to become the 46th President of the United States. In his inaugural address, he promised to bring Americans together and preached a message of unity, but this will be easier said than done. Just 14 days earlier, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol with the sole intent of overturning Biden’s lawful and legitimate election. Americans are more polarized now than anytime since the Civil War, but if anyone can heal that divide, it’s Joe Biden.

President Biden is distinctly different from former presidents and established relationships with the leadership of both parties. He has always been someone who emphasized the importance of personal relationships in politics which might settle the chaos emblematic of the Trump administration. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Cal.) had continually questioned the election results but told Biden he was “proud of him” at the inauguration, according to former Senator Claire McCaskill, who was present during the exchange. Biden understands how politics works and stated during a campaign event in April of 2019, “with Donald Trump out of the White House … you will see an epiphany occur among many of my Republican friends.”

The most important relationship of all may be with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). McConnell and Biden have worked in the Senate together for over 20 years with McConnell referring to him as “a real friend” and “a trusted partner.” McConnell and Biden have more than just a professional relationship: McConnell attended his late son Beau’s funeral and renamed a bill in Beau’s honor.

Former President Obama utilized this relationship with McConnell during a showdown in 2012 in which no deal could have resulted in $700 billion in tax hikes and budget cuts, something that would have been catastrophic to the everyday working American. Then, Vice President Biden negotiated a deal that saw the tax rate raised 1.8% on the highest earners, something that both Democrats and Republicans could agree to.

Biden may be able to enact legislation that couldn’t be accomplished under the Obama Presidency because of Obama’s sour relationship with congressional Republicans. Biden will utilize his already established relationships and has pledged to “never embarrass [republicans]” which is in stark contrast to the attitude of other Democrats.

Although he has received criticism from progressives, he has already undone a significant amount of damage made during the Trump administration. He is the first president to directly acknowledge the threat of white supremacy; he has signed an executive order protecting DACA recipients; rescinded bans on transgender individuals in the military and re-entered the United States into the Paris Climate Accord.

Biden understands that the average American trying to make it right now could not care less about who’s “winning” in Washington. Biden will work with Republicans to cut deals that some progressives may be unhappy with, but he will always do what he feels is best for the American people. The President may not be perfect, but if anyone can meet this moment, it’s Joe Biden.