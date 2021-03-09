Kim Ng paves the way for female General Managers by becoming the first GM in MLB

Ng is not only the first female GM in MLB; she’s the first woman to hold the title of GM for a major North American professional men’s sports team.

On November 13, the Miami Marlins made history when the franchise announced the hiring of Kim Ng as their new general manager (GM). Not only is Ng the first woman in Major League Baseball (MLB) history to hold this position, but she’s also the first Asian American GM in MLB history. Ng has been involved in MLB for over 30 years working with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. Ng worked with the Yankees as assistant GM from 1998 through 2001 and won three World Series rings. Although Ng would only spend three seasons with the Yankees, her time in New York allowed her to eventually make history.

Derek Jeter, CEO of the Miami Marlins, Hall of Famer and former Yankee great, spent his entire 20-year career with the New York Yankees after they selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 1992 draft. During Ng’s three-year stint with the Yankees, Jeter was able to get to know her and build a relationship with her. Following her departure, Jeter and Ng remained close friends and stayed in touch through the years. Jeter later played a significant role in the hiring of Ng,as they look to turn around a Miami franchise that before this season had not made the postseason since 2003.

Ng has inherited a franchise with an active payroll of just $42,250,000, ranking them 29th in MLB. Ng has acquired the second-worst payroll, and g a roster that’s ranked 25th in the league. With not much money and minimal talent on their roster, Ng will have to find a way to build a contending team by drafting smart and making sensible trades that hopefully break their way.

We’ve seen small-market teams compete and win at the highest level. Most recently, the Tampa Bay Rays, who had the 27th ranked payroll, just came off a World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, baseball’s highest payroll team. Before being eliminated by the Dodgers, the small market Rays defeated the Houston Astros and New York Yankees, who are both ranked in the top five in terms of payroll.

One positive thing Ng is inheriting is a farm system that was ranked number four before the 2020 season. The Marlins currently have six prospects ranked in the top 100. Among those prospects is this year’s third overall pick out of Minnesota, Max Meyer.

Ng had her work cut out for her with this year’s winter meetings being held virtually. Although Ng couldn’t sign a big-name free agent, she was still busy working the phones as she tried to improve this Miami Marlins team. On November 28, Ng made her first official trade since her hiring, and she’ll be looking to make more noise at the trade deadline.The future for Ng is bright and she, like many other women, will have a lasting impact on the future of women in professional sport.