Blend of experience, new talent has St. Edward’s baseball set to return to a regional in 2025

Jack Connolly, Staff WriterJanuary 22, 2025
Junior third baseman Trevor Sebek has been a staple in the Hilltopper infield since his freshman year. He was the only Hilltopper to start all 52 games in 2024, while leading the team in at-bats (177), doubles (20) and tied for the lead in walks (48). Sebek’s selectiveness and ability to put the baseball in play makes him one of the top leadoff hitters in the Lone Star Conference.

Year two of the Ryan Femath era for the St. Edward’s baseball team begins at home against West Texas A&M with a series from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.

The Hilltoppers finished 2024 with a losing record for the first time since 2021 and snapped a streak of back-to-back South Central Regional appearances. However, returning a handful of key contributors for its record-setting offense in 2023, a rebuilt pitching staff and snagging some gems in the portal have SEU poised to return to a regional.

“We have a lot of experience of people who were on that (2023) team,” 2023 First Team All-Lone Star Conference first baseman Lance Little said. “We also have a nasty taste in our mouth from last year. Combined with the experience and some good transfers, some good freshmen, I think we have a chance to be successful this year.”

The Hilltoppers bring back three All-Lone Star Conference position players to anchor the offense: Trevor Sebek (‘24 Third Team), Connor Cox (‘23 First Team) and Little (‘23 First Team).

Among the returners are also established starters graduate student Carlo Figeuroa, who hit over .320 the past two seasons, and senior Josh Graham, who started 75 games in his first two seasons and can play all around the infield, adding talent and invaluable experience to a promising infield.

The Hilltoppers’ staff signed perhaps the most-sought after player in the transfer portal, Texas A&M transfer Travis Chestnut. Seven months after starting in center field for the Aggies against Tennessee in front of a packed crowd of 25,987 for Game 3 of the College World Series in Omaha, Chestnut is gearing up for his final season of college baseball on the hilltop.

St. Edward’s proximity to Chestnut’s home in Pflugerville played a major part in his commitment.

“The biggest thing is, I’m a family guy,” Chestnut said. “Being able to see my parents and my siblings was important to me. I have two baby siblings and they love watching me play. Being able to have them come to my games is a big thing.”

Junior Connor Cox put the Lone Star Conference on notice as a freshman in 2023 as a freshman hitting .404 with 50 RBIs and 62 runs scored, being named First Team All-LSC that year. He was en route to another all-conference season last year before suffering a season-ending leg injury. “It was heartbreaking obviously,” Cox said. “The season wasn’t going how we wanted it to, and that added on to it. It was tough.” (Hilltop Views Archive)

Filling the void of departed outfielders Davis Drewek and Ty Murray will be one of the big questions to answer this season. Cox will fill-in at first base in the early goings of the season while Little rehabs a finger injury suffered in the fall, leaving three vacancies in the outfield.

Junior Grayson Thallman, a reliable defensive option, will be in the mix for a spot with transfers Marco Barrera, Dylan Tate, Jeremy Hill and Khamani Blakney.

Pitching coach Jeremy Flores reconstructed his pitching staff in the offseason. The Hilltoppers allowed the second most walks in the LSC in 2024. The bullpen will be a point of emphasis to address with the loss of dependable relievers, Nick Davis and Austin Essex.

Texas A&M – Kingsville transfer and 2022 Third Team-All LSC member Kobe Jaramillo will be a key addition to the staff after being injured last year. Jaramillo played under Flores for two seasons with the Javelinas.

“It’s easy to make a decision to play for a coach if you’ve already played for them,” Jaramillo said. “He always has your back and puts in his best effort to help you have success on and off the field.”

Seniors pitchers George Hettrick and Ben Smedshammer bring back the most experience, but reorganizing the bullpen and reducing walks will be the top priority for Flores.

The projected ace in the starting rotation will be senior right-hander from San Antonio Jakub Rayfield. Rayfield looks to build off a successful season in his first year with the program, being named Second Team All-LSC with 7-3 record, plus six complete games.

Brennan Berdon is another veteran who returns for his sixth season of college baseball. Berdon was one of three Hilltopper pitchers who made at least 10 starts a season ago.

Femath and his staff have built a deep roster that has the potential to win the loaded Lone Star Conference in 2025. Top to bottom, there has been a cultural revitalization in the program.

“I want a gritty team,” Femath said. “A team that you can’t tell whether they are up 10 runs or down 10 runs. Coach (Ransom) LaLonde talks about “playing the game the right way and it will reward you in the end.”

The Hilltoppers will play an exhibition game against St. Thomas at Lucian-Hamilton Field on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 11:00 a.m.

Jack Connolly
Jack Connolly, Staff Writer
Jack is a junior from Omaha, Nebraska and this is his second year writing with "Hilltop Views" as a Staff Writer. He loves sports but will also write about music, social issues and politics.