The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Breaking all-time SEU starts record means “everything” for 5th year Jack Granack

Jack Connolly, Staff WriterApril 15, 2024
Granack+pitches+against+Eastern+New+Mexico+University+during+their+series+opener+on+Friday%2C+Feb.+23.+This+season%2C+Granack+reached+the+milestone+of+55+career+starts%2C+the+most+in+program+history.+Through+his+career%2C+he+has+pitched+295+innings.
Emilio Casanova / Hilltop Views
Granack pitches against Eastern New Mexico University during their series opener on Friday, Feb. 23. This season, Granack reached the milestone of 55 career starts, the most in program history. Through his career, he has pitched 295 innings.

“It means everything, honestly, being on the hilltop as long as I’ve been,” pitcher Jack Granack said. “It’s a real honor.”

After reaching 55 career starts, Granack becomes the all-time leader for the St. Edward’s baseball program. 

It’s been quite the ride for Granack. In the past five years, Granack has been a part of the program’s transition from the Heartland Conference to the Lone Star Conference, the trials of the pandemic, three head coaches in two and a half years and two NCAA South-Central Regional appearances.  

Before arriving on the hilltop in August 2019, his path to Austin was not a straightforward route.

“I had a couple of offers, but they ultimately all fell through,” Granack said. “St. Edward’s was a place that clearly wanted me and it was just the right fit for me.”

As most college freshmen go through growing pains during their first year in school or on the field, Granack was no different. His “welcome to college moment” came during the first intrasquad scrimmage of his career. The very first pitch that Granack threw was sent over the fence at Lucian Hamilton Field for a home run. 

Granack recalls thinking to himself on the mound, “I am really going to have to make an adjustment, this is definitely different from high school.”

The adjustments paid off in the 2020 season. He burst onto the scene, coming out of the bullpen on opening day that season against Lubbock Christian University. In his second outing, Granack came into the game in the bottom of the third inning and shut down then no. 13 West Texas A&M University, giving up one earned run in 5.2 innings, and striking out four Buffs hitters.

Following his appearance at West Texas A&M, Granack was inserted into the starting rotation and never looked back. Before the season was abruptly canceled due to the pandemic, Granack was putting together an all-Lone Star Conference caliber season: 1.86 earned run average through 26 innings pitched and 28 strikeouts to only 12 walks. 

“I was a new guy on the scene and I was able to use it to my advantage and just go out there and compete,” Granack said. “I had a lot of things click and go my way during the first half of that season. I was surrounded by a lot of guys that were able to give me support with my defense behind me. It was the perfect storm for me to have a good start to my freshman year.”

Following this dream start to the right-hander’s career, Granack was forced to adapt to pitching with a target on his back. Teams around the league were put on notice and were going to be ready for him. When West Texas A&M came to town in 2021, the Buffs were out for revenge. He gave up eight runs and five doubles before he was pulled from the game with two outs in the top of the second inning. Granack reflects on the moment as one of the low points in his career.

“That was a level of failure that I had to face and ultimately just flush,” Granack said, “I couldn’t let it bring me down too much. I had to learn from it and get ready for the next week.”

Granack takes the mound with a level headed mindset. He focuses on not getting “too high or too low,” depending on the situation. 

“Just being able to take a deep breath, collect your thoughts and not let that event get you overwhelmed allows you to focus in on the task at hand for the next pitch,” he said. “Controlling your emotions is a critical thing to do to be a good starting pitcher.”

Granack’s calm demeanor on the field translates to his personality and leadership style off the field and inside the locker room. As a team captain, he won’t get in your face or rip you apart when you screw up, but carries a gentler leadership approach.

“I’m not the most vocal guy,” Granack said. “But I want to motivate guys to be the best that they can be in every situation.”

Granack’s parents, Frank and Jennifer Granack, have been staples in the crowd throughout their son’s time as a Hilltopper. Routinely making the 2-3 hour drive from Spring, Texas, Granack’s hometown in the Houston area, both can be seen supporting him on the field during game day.

“I’m sure there is going to be some tears for my parents (on Senior Day),” Granack said. “I think it’s going to be a whirlwind of emotions. It’s going to be a cool moment because I have been here for so long, a Hilltoppers through thick and thin.”

The Hilltoppers will host reigning Division II national champion Angelo State University this weekend, April 19-21, for their final home series of the season. Senior Day will be on Sunday, April 21, at 1 p.m.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
The team celebrates with Head Coach Sterling Henderson after their win. “You know, Sterling gave me the opportunity to come here, been some of the best moments of my life, memories that I’ll remember forever,” Muccio said. “(I’m) glad I can do it for him.”
COD destroys Cumberland Esports in CCL grand finals to become regional champions
The club sports dance team the Topperettes pose for a group picture. The group recently placed Second Runner-Up in Division II overall and First Runner-Up in the Hip-Hop category in their first competition in five years – and the first competition experience for many of the girls.
The Topperettes, St. Edward’s dance team, compete for first time in five years
St. Edward’s senior Jack Granack releases a pitch against St. Mary’s. The graduate student broke the all time record for career starts at St. Edward’s with 55. Granack won his third game of the year, going 6.1 innings and striking out four batters.
St. Edward’s baseball defeats St. Mary’s University Rattlers in offensive shootout 12-9
Junior Sydney Smith runs in the first day of the meet at Texas State University. This is Smiths third year on the team and the years of experience have helped her improve as an athlete. During the meet at Texas Southern University, she placed second in the mile event and set a personal best.
SEU Track & Field athletes speak on meet performance, progress, outlook amidst ongoing season
Lucas “Ballah” Muccio smiles after winning their second match of the night, Search & Destroy.
Amid last minute rescheduling, COD pulls through in another win in CCL
Senior Kyler Kerlin went up to bat four times during the nine inning game. Kerlin’s two hits secured three runs for the Hilltoppers, giving a solid advantage for the 8-3 win over the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith Lions.
Hilltoppers baseball team takes series opener against University of Arkansas - Fort Smith
More in Sports / Baseball
Murray’s .339 season batting average is second highest on the team. He is in his first year as a full-time starter.
Ty Murray makes noise during senior season
Senior Pitcher Colin Jackson at full extension, after stepping in for the injured Haeven Cichoki.
Hilltoppers fall 8-3 amid a storm of errors and missed opportunities
Senior Davis Drewek hits a grand slam in the bottom of the 7th inning to tie the game 10-10.
GAME DAY: Hilltoppers can’t complete comeback in 12-11 loss to Colorado State University Pueblo
Head coaches Rodney Terry (left) and Andre Cook (right) hug prior to the game after exchanging jerseys as the crowd cheers them on.
“The game of life,” alumnus Rodney Terry’s journey from St. Edward’s courts to Longhorn sidelines
St. Edward’s third baseman Trevor Sebek awaits a pitch from Cameron University on Mar 3, 2023.
GAME DAY: Aggies in Austin beat Hilltoppers 5-1
Ng is not only the first female GM in MLB; shes the first woman to hold the title of GM for a major North American professional mens sports team.
Kim Ng paves the way for female General Managers by becoming the first GM in MLB
About the Contributor
Jack Connolly, Staff Writer
Jack is a junior from Omaha, Nebraska and this is his second year writing with "Hilltop Views" as a Staff Writer. He loves sports but will also write about music, social issues and politics.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *