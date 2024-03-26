The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltoppers baseball team takes series opener against University of Arkansas – Fort Smith

Jack Connolly, Staff WriterMarch 25, 2024
Senior+Kyler+Kerlin+went+up+to+bat+four+times+during+the+nine+inning+game.+Kerlin%E2%80%99s+two+hits+secured+three+runs+for+the+Hilltoppers%2C+giving+a+solid+advantage+for+the+8-3+win+over+the+University+of+Arkansas+-+Fort+Smith+Lions.+
Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views
Senior Kyler Kerlin went up to bat four times during the nine inning game. Kerlin’s two hits secured three runs for the Hilltoppers, giving a solid advantage for the 8-3 win over the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith Lions.

St. Edward’s baseball defeated the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith 8-3 in their series opener on March 22. Due to the inclement weather in northeast Texas, which pushed the Hilltoppers’ road series against the University of Texas at Tyler back a day, St. Edward’s is operating on a quick turnaround this week with only four days of rest between the games.

The Lions struck first, with two runs on three hits, plus some aggressive baserunning in the top of the second inning. Lions’ shortstop Jordon Helm drove in the second run of the game on a ground ball to the second baseman, Kyler Kerlin, who threw to second for the force out. Shortstop Weston Symes pump faked to first, then fired home as UAFS’ Matt Schilling aggressively tested Symes by attempting to score from second base. Symes’ high throw home allowed Schilling to slide in safely.

Senior Ty Murray prepares to go up to bat. Murray hit his second home run of the season, giving the Hilltoppers the lead. He went 3-for-4, with two RBI and two runs. (Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views)

Hilltopper right fielder Ty Murray led off the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run to left field that barely managed to stay fair. The Hilltoppers took the lead in the bottom of the third off a two-out two-run single by Kerlin to put St. Edward’s ahead 4-2. Ensuing batter Davis Drewek followed with an RBI single through the right side to extend the lead to 5-2 Hilltoppers.

“Just staying on my approach and putting the work in at practice,” Kerlin said. “We had a game plan coming in and I like how we executed it.” 

SEU’s Jack Granack, who holds a 2-3 season record, won his second game of the season. He threw 102 pitches in six innings of work, giving up three runs and finishing with eight strikeouts, just one shy of his career high.

The Hilltoppers went on to add two more runs in the fourth and one in the seventh en route to their second consecutive series opening win.

 
About the Contributor
Jack Connolly, Staff Writer
Jack is a junior from Omaha, Nebraska and this is his second year writing with "Hilltop Views" as a Staff Writer. He loves sports but will also write about music, social issues and politics.

