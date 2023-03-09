GAME DAY: Aggies in Austin beat Hilltoppers 5-1

The Cameron University Aggies stormed into Austin and defeated the St. Edward’s baseball team 5-1 on March 3.



The Hilltoppers scored in the bottom of the first inning from Davis Drewek’s RBI groundout to first base, scoring Cullen Ainsworth. The Aggies responded by tying the game at 1-1 in the top of the second inning off a Kai Hershberger RBI double, scoring Holden Tate. The Aggies poked the Hilltoppers All-American pitcher Wes Gafford around in the top of the fifth inning, scoring four runs on three hits and one error to take a 5-1 lead. Gafford exited the game after the fifth inning, allowing six hits, four earned runs, three walks and striking out three. Jared Schaeffer relieved Gafford and went four shutout innings and gave up only one hit. Brendan Moran got the win for the Aggies (2-3). Gafford took the loss and fell to 2-2.