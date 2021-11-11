Opinion: Accidental shooting on movie “Rust” set raises questions on gun safety

Weapons should always be handled with the utmost caution and safety, even in the most controlled environments. On Oct. 21, actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured assistant director Joel Souza while handling what was supposed to be a prop gun on the set of the movie “Rust.” This tragic incident has reignited the debate about weapon safety and has drawn up controversy regarding the details of what occurred.

Questions have been raised regarding the danger level of the weapon, what was known to the cast and who was in charge of monitoring these weapons. Assistant director David Halls was brought into question regarding whether or not he had any responsibility for the weapons, but his attorney, Lisa Torraco, stated that handling weapons was not in his job description. A detective also stated that Halls said the incident was an accident and not intentional.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed was the set’s gun supervisor, and her representatives stated that she is unaware of how live ammunition got onto the set and into the gun in question.

Baldwin himself has spoken to the press, stating that he is currently speaking with detectives and is interested in the issue of future weapon safety on sets. He has not commented on the incident directly due to the ongoing investigation taking place. Criminal charges have not been filed, but they have not been ruled out by the Santa Fe county district attorney.

Clearly there is an issue here, as this tragedy was completely preventable. At best, this was a tragic accident; even then, it is abundantly clear that changes need to be made. This incident has been compared to the shooting and death of Brandon Lee in March 1993 on the set of “The Crow.” The incident on the “Rust” set is not the first time an accident has occurred as a result of improperly handled weapons on sets of films. Brandon Lee’s sister, Shannon Lee, has spoken out since the “Rust” shooting, stating her support for mandatory safety training when weapons are being used on movie sets.

Safety training should always be required when weapons are used in work environments, and it’s quite difficult to understand how it took these tragedies for more people to advocate for stricter regulations and standards. The best thing that can come from this at this point is justice for those who lost their lives, as well as preventing future occurrences like this. Justice could include stricter regulations regarding weapons in the future or some form of counseling or community service after something like this happens.