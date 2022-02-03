Indoor seating, bustling crowds returns to Jo’s Coffee

Students gather at Jo’s Cafe with the return of indoor seating. Although tables and chairs have been brought back, limited hours remain the same.

After nearly a two-year pause due to the pandemic, St. Edward’s University students and faculty are able to enjoy the cozy atmosphere of Jo’s Coffee, located in the Ragsdale Center, with the return of indoor seating.

For many, bringing back indoor seating is a big step towards having some normalcy on campus once again.

“I’m really happy to be able to meet people here again,” student Michelle Flores said. “I’ve been coming here since before the pandemic, it’s always been a hub on campus for people to meet up.”

Since March 2020, Jo’s moved to a to-go only policy for drinks and pre-packaged foods. Tables and chairs were removed, leaving an empty void where students and staff once bustled. Jo’s employee Briana Boughter shared her excitement about having people back in the shop this semester.

“Working here, the vibes are so much better now that there are people hanging out here more,” Boughter said. “It feels much more home-y.”

While some might feel that it is too soon to bring back indoor dining — with variants like Omicron still surging — others believe necessary precautions are being met.

“I think I was a little apprehensive at first, like I’m sure a lot of other people were,” Jo’s employee Matt Lechuga said. “It has actually been really good. We focus a lot on keeping the tables and things clean throughout the day and wearing masks.”

Although indoor seating has returned, Jo’s limited hours of operation continue to be Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.

Hilltop Views reached out to the General Manager of Jo’s Coffee but did not receive a response at the time of publication.