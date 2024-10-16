The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
Hilltop Views
Hilltop Views

Weekly SGA senate brief: Oct. 9, 2024

Magnolia Westfall, ReporterOctober 16, 2024
Magnolia Westfall / Hilltop Views
The Student Government Association held their first Senate Meeting of the year, happening every Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the St. Andre Multipurpose Room.

The first Student Government Association Senate meeting of the semester, featuring the new Senate board, took place on Oct. 9, 2024. Here’s what happened:

 

Executive Report

President Mikayla Pastrano announced that applications for the judicial and external affairs directors positions are open. You can apply through Collegiate Link on myHilltop. Over four new student organization collaborations will be announced soon. 

 

Judicial Report 

Chief Justice Tate Burchfield highlighted issues on parking, encouraging students to avoid parking in reserved spots. If you do, you will receive a barnacle.

 

Guest Speakers 

Steven Pinkenburg, dean of students, Liz Johnson, senior director of external affairs, and Jim Morris, associate vice president of university operations, gave updates on the Student Engagement and Civil Discourse Toolkit, found on myHilltop. 

  • This toolkit is equipped to help all SEU students prepare to vote, complete with voter guides, polling locations and other voter resources. 
  • Toppers Vote is another helpful tool for students to learn more about how to vote and resources to access. This page will remain available not only for this upcoming presidential election but also for elections beyond. Read more about the voting initiatives on campus here. 
  • Early voting shuttles will be offered to Travis-County-voting students on Oct. 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pickup will be outside of the Jones Auditorium in Ragsdale. 
  • The St. Edward’s Alumni Gym will be a polling location for students and the public to vote on election day, Nov. 5, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Further information on voting can be found at the resources listed above. Contact [email protected] with any questions. 

 

Financials

  • A funding request from the AI Club for a workshop on mastering artificial intelligence on Oct. 14 (approved). 
  • A funding request from the Poker Club for an inaugural tournament for people of all levels of experience on Oct. 17 (approved).
  • A funding request for St. Edward’s Best Buddies club for their October chapter meeting on Oct. 17 (approved).
  • A second funding request for St. Edward’s Best Buddies club for their Halloween Buddy Match Party on Oct. 24 (approved).
  • A funding request for Psych Society for Reception Games on Oct. 13 (approved).

 

Bills 

  • The SGA budget for the year was tabled for further discussion. 
  • Legislation SR01 “Honoring Taj McWilliams-Franklin”: SGA seeks to acknowledge alumni that have shown exemplary achievements through academic and athletic success. SGA and the St. Edward’s Women’s Basketball team wish to recognize and celebrate McWilliams-Franklin’s athletic career achievements. Authored by Pastrano, Vice President Austin Lane and women’s basketball player, Mikah Chapman. (approved for first passage). 

The meeting concluded with a final roll call at 7:48 p.m. 



