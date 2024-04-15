The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Weekly SGA senate brief: April 10, 2024

Magnolia Westfall, ReporterApril 15, 2024
Members+of+Student+Government+Association%2C+both+current+and+incoming%2C+pose+with+toppers+up+in+the+St.+Andre+Multipurpose+Room+during+last+weeks+senate+meeting.
Magnolia Westfall / Hilltop Views
Members of Student Government Association, both current and incoming, pose with toppers up in the St. Andre Multipurpose Room during last week’s senate meeting.

Here’s what happened at the Student Government Association’s Formal Senate Meeting on April 10, 2024.

Executive report

  • Shakiib Wauyo announced SGA will be hosting a fundraising event on April 12 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Alumni Gym. Students can come and play volleyball and board games.Snacks will be provided. 
  • SGA President Mikayla Pastrano announced that election results are in. Winners can be seen on the SGA Instagram page. President Mikayla Pastrano was re-elected and senator Austin Lane was nominated for vice president.

Legislative report

  • Senator Max Hoelker announced that the results are in for a survey sent out for University funding goals and changes to the Munday Library, more updates on that are to come. 
  • Senator Michelle Ramirez mentioned strengthening the bylaws for the SGA tailgate task force and will also host a U.S. citizen test to test the difficulty on the Ragsdale Lawn.

Judicial report

Chief Justice Hailey Green highlighted issues on parking, specifically regarding the Park ATX spots. It’s important to respect the availability of each zone. If a zone is marked unavailable, avoid parking there. When using Park ATX, make sure your payment has gone through completely before contacting parking about any ticket concerns. 

Financials

  • A funding request from Topper Radio station for their annual music festival, GOAT Fest at Freddo Coffee House from 4 to 10 p.m. on April 26. Students may purchase tickets for $5 in advance or $10 at the door (approved, pending approval from Student Involvement).
  • A funding request from the Physical Therapy Organization for a guest speaker event  featuring St. Edward’s alumni Alyssa O’Krent, Ph.D (approved).
  • A funding request from Women in Technology for a spring meeting to build flower bouquets and to discuss the current state of the club on April 11 (approved, pending approval from Student Involvement).;
  • A funding request from the Graduate Business Student Association was tabled until the next meeting due to lack of a representative being present. 

Bills 

  • Senate Resolution 07 “CAMP Day Legislation First Passage”: SGA wishes to implement an annual legislation to honor and celebrate the College Assistant Migrant Program. Authored by SGA Vice President Justin Trevino, sponsored by senator Juan Ortega, Ramirez, senator Luis Rios and senator Maria Baltazar (approved).
  • Senate Bill 04 “Inclusive Training Bill First Passage”: SGA will participate in a yearly Inclusive Training by the Office of Student Belonging & Inclusive Excellence to educate on matters that affect the student body and provide better support for the entire student body. Authored by  Ramirez, Rios and Baltazar (approved).
  • Senate Bill 03 “Student Government Association Code of Ethics Policy”: To expand expectations for SGA members’ conduct while in the organization and to provide a new system for addressing any failure to adhere to the expectations. Authored by Chief Justice Hailey Green, sponsored by senator Tate Burchfield and co-sponsored by Hoelker (approved). 

The meeting concluded with a final roll call at 7:34 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Senators wait for the senate meeting to begin. Catch a meeting in the Andre Multipurpose room on Thursdays at 7 p.m..
Weekly SGA senate brief: April 3, 2024
CAMP and Chicanx/Latinx Studies welcomed Saúl Sánchez, Ph.D., to talk to students about his book, describe his experience as a former migrant worker, as well as discuss themes about education, family and adversity. The conversation is hosted in observance of National Farmworker Awareness Week.
Chicanx/Latinx studies collaborates with CAMP to welcome guest author for conversation in observation of National Farmworker Awareness Week
Jim Morris, Assistant Vice President of University Operations, joined the senate meeting to emphasize information about Campus Safety.
Weekly SGA senate brief: March 27, 2024
Junior Timothee Pommier and junior Andrea Ochoa planting flowers in front of Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel.
Annual Big Event celebrates 20 years on the hilltop
Members of the senate prepare for the meeting to begin at 7 p.m.
Weekly SGA senate brief: March 20, 2024
Attendees traverse the Austin Convention Center to attend the wide range of events offered at SXSW EDU. The expo features various companies, products and other education related entities attendees can pause to observe.
SXSW EDU cultivates conversations, innovations showcasing trends in modern American education
More in News / SGA
Members of the senate prepare for the weekly meeting to begin.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Feb. 28, 2024
The gallery and members of the senate prepare for the weekly SGA senate meeting in the St. André Multipurpose Room to begin.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Feb. 14, 2024
Dr. Richard Bautch joins the senate to discuss Convocation 2024.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Feb. 8, 2024
The SGA senate held their second meeting of the semester this week.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Jan. 31, 2024
The Student Government Association met for its first meeting this semester this past Wednesday.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Jan. 17, 2024
Newly elected Student Government Association President Mikayla Pastrano and Vice President Justin Trevino lead their first senate meeting in the St. Andre multipurpose room.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Dec. 6, 2023

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *