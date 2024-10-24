Weekly SGA senate brief: Oct. 16, 2024

Here’s what happened at the Student Government Association’s Formal Senate Meeting on Oct. 16, 2024:

Executive report

President Mikayla Pastrano reiterated applications for senator and external affairs are still open in Collegiate Link on myHilltop. Students’ dining hall concerns are being addressed as the senate launches a task force in collaboration with Bon Appetit. Administrative executives, SGA members, athletes and Resident Assistants and will publish their findings. There are also collaborations underway with student athletes in upcoming events, such as a field day.

Legislative report

The senators are reviewing the bylaws of the branches of student government and are considering potential updates or revisions to reflect the current needs of the student body.

Judicial report

There were eight parking tickets appealed this week: five waived and three reduced.

Old business

The SGA budget for this year was reviewed and approved.

Financials

A funding request from the International Students Association for hosting a Cultural Food Showcase in Moody Hall to celebrate and share culinary traditions from around the world on Nov. 11 (approved).

A funding request from the Blue Rhythmic Dance Club for an open dance class for people of all levels of experience to explore movement and improv dance on Oct. 24 (approved).

A funding request from the Physical Therapy Organization (PTO) for a study day with the PTO officers to get help on homework with free food provided on Oct. 24 (approved).

A funding request from the Math Club, Women in Stem and American Chemistry Society to host a Mole Day event to make mole toys and have dinner at 6 p.m. on Oct. 23 (approved).

A funding request from First Generation Scholars for a First Gen and Friends Study Night on Oct. 23 (approved).

The meeting concluded with a final roll call at 7:23 p.m.