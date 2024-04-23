Weekly SGA senate brief: April 17, 2024

Here’s what happened at the Student Government Association’s Formal Senate Meeting on April 17, 2024.

Executive report

President Mikayla Pastrano announced induction ceremonies will be held on April 24 at 7 p.m. in the Mabee Ballroom.

Legislative report

Senator Juan Ortega attended the academic council meeting where there will be curriculum changes in the field of global studies, accounting and political studies.

Judicial report

Chief Justice Hailey Green articulated that beginning next semester, there will be a strict enforcement of parking appeal regulations. Individuals acquiring multiple tickets must ensure compliance with the appeal procedures and ensure that their parking permits are current and up to date.

Guest speakers

Rebekah Desai, associate vice president of business services, assistant general manager of Bon Appetit Kella Tyson and director of operations at Bon Appetit Elvin Lubrin, discussed the statistics of the dining options on campus:

Meadows Coffeehouse dominates with the highest breakfast participation. They plan to add more seasonal and evening offerings.

The South Congress Market in Ragsdale Center outperforms Hunt Hall.

Hunt Hall has recently been significantly underutilized. Participation has declined over 50% throughout this academic year. Dinner is where Hunt normally thrives due to lack of other options being open on campus.

The Grab and Goat remains a consistent necessity for quick items on the go, and the location pulls the most participation at late-lunch hours.

Then, the group announced the newly-proposed hours of operation for Fall 2024, though they are currently subject to change. The new hours are as follows:

Meadows’ hours are now Monday – Thursday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on the weekends.

Equity Hall’s hours are now Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Hunt Hall’s hours will now be split up throughout the day. Monday – Friday breakfast will be 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and dinner 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Weekends will offer brunch 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The South Congress Market will keep the same hours of Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Grab and Goat will keep the same hours of Monday – Friday 10 a.m – 10 p.m. and weekends 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Financials

A funding request from Blue Rhythmic Dance for a movement and improv class taught by guest artist Anna Bauer at the R.A.C. on April 18 (approved).

A funding request from Blue Rhythmic Dance to host an end of the year gathering to celebrate the semester with food and games at the Fine Arts Center (approved).

A funding request from the Computer Science Club to host a social gathering and GitHub coding workshop so students can network, play games and brainstorm together (approved).

A funding request from the Graduate Business Association to host a guest speaker and networking event at the Carter Auditorium (approved).

A funding request from the Physical Therapy Organization to host a guest speaker from the University of North Texas Health and Science Center surrounding physical therapy work (approved).

New member inductions

Cody Hullum and Juan Diego Guerrero were inducted into the Student Government Association as judicial officers.

Bills

Senate Bill 05 “Tailgate Vibrancy Committee”: will provide a core group of SGA members to help execute the external affairs director tailgate plans. Authored by External Affairs Andrea Ruiz and senator Michelle Ramirez and sponsored by senator Tate Burchfield (approved).

Senate Bill 06 “Informal Pre-Senate Meeting First Passage”: enforces a senate obligation for a pre-meeting 30 minutes before the formal senate meeting. Authored by senator Nick Walker and sponsored by senator Max Hoelker (approved).

Senate Resolution 04 “Green Fund Resolution”: will implement a fund for specific projects on campus that fulfill sustainability goals. Authored by senator Olivia Prior and sponsored by senator Juan Ortega (approved).

Senate Bill 04 “Inclusive Training Bill”: cites that SGA will participate in a yearly Inclusive Training by the Office of Student Belonging & Inclusive Excellence to educate on matters that affect the student body and provide better support for the entire student body. Authored by senator Ramirez, Rios and Baltazar (approved).

The meeting concluded with a final roll call at 8:35 p.m.