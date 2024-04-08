The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Weekly SGA senate brief: April 3, 2024

Chloe Almendarez and Magnolia WestfallApril 8, 2024
Senators+wait+for+the+senate+meeting+to+begin.+Catch+a+meeting+in+the+Andre+Multipurpose+room+on+Thursdays+at+7+p.m..
Magnolia Westfall / Hilltop Views
Senators wait for the senate meeting to begin. Catch a meeting in the Andre Multipurpose room on Thursdays at 7 p.m..

Here’s what happened at the Student Government Association’s Formal Senate Meeting on April 3, 2024.

Executive report

SGA President Mikayla Pastrano announced there will be an open Q&A with the Presidential and Vice Presidential nominee held via Zoom on Monday, April 8. Updates regarding the forum’s schedule and other updates will be posted on the SGA Instagram.

Legislative report

  • Senator Austin Lane announced he met with the Strategic Plan 27 group for infrastructure resources to discuss fundraising and FAFSA. 
  • SGA Vice President Justin Trevino participated in the Vibrant and Inclusive Campus Committee meeting where they discussed the committee’s progress in promoting campus vibrancy, athletics and housing updates.
  • Updates on previously discussed CAMP day legislation were briefed. The legislation is still underway and will likely be presented for first passage at the next meeting. 

Judicial report

Chief Justice Hailey Green emphasized the necessity of adhering to parking regulations in designated Park ATX spots, emphasizing that fees must be paid as these spaces are managed by the city, not the school. Regarding shared permits, Green advised that both vehicles using the permit on campus are subject to ticketing. To minimize ticketing, she suggested obtaining guest passes as an alternative solution. Lastly, Green stressed the importance of positioning vehicles with single license plates in a way that the plate faces outward to avoid being ticketed. 

Financials 

  • A funding request from the Psychological Society for an ice cream social event on the Ragdale Lawn on April 15 (approved).
  • A funding request from Topper Radio station for their annual music festival, GOAT Fest at Freddo Coffee House from 4 to 10 p.m. on April 26. Students may purchase tickets for $5 in advance or $10 at the door (approved).
  • A funding request from the Physical Therapy Organization for a guest speaker event  featuring St. Edward’s alumni Dr. Alyssa O’Krent (Tabled until the next meeting due to the absence of a representative from the organization).
  • A funding request from Women in STEM for a spring meeting to build flower bouquets and to discuss the current state of the club on April 11 (approved).
  • A funding request from the GBSA for a Tech Summit on the Hilltop, a networking and guest speaker event at the Carter Auditorium (Tabled until the next meeting due to the absence of a representative from the organization). 
  • A funding request for the Asian Student Association for an Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month celebration on April 12 at the Ragsdale lawn (approved).
  • A funding request from the Psychological Society for a collaborative event with Student Involvement for a mental health seminar. The seminar will open a dialogue about mental health issues and provide students with resources (approved).

Bills

Senate Bill 03 “Student Government Association Code of Ethics Policy”: To expand expectations for SGA members conduct while in the organization and to provide a new system for addressing any failure to adhere to the expectations. Authored by Chief Justice Hailey Green, sponsored by senator Tate Burchfield and co-sponsored by senator Max Hoelker (approved).

The meeting concluded at 7:39 p.m. with a final roll call.

 
About the Contributor
Chloe Almendarez, Managing Editor
Chloe Almendarez is a senior Psychology major with a minor in Education Studies. This is their second year working with "Hilltop Views" as Managing Editor. They are passionate about exploring education and equity. For all advertisement and business inquiries, you may contact them at [email protected]

