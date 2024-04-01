Weekly SGA senate brief: March 27, 2024

Senator Michelle Ramirez announced that she is currently working with Erica Zamora, Director of the Office of Student Belonging and Inclusive Excellence, to implement inclusive training for SGA members into SGA legislation;

Senator Nick Walker gave thanks to everyone who attended the Safety Walk on March 6 and recognizes areas of improvement

that were found on the walk. Walker will continue working with Jim Morris, Assistant Vice President of University Operations, and the campus sustainability team to further develop long term safety solutions;