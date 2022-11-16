GAME DAY: Men’s basketball defeat ABU in first home game

AUSTIN, Texas – The St. Edward’s men’s basketball team opened up their home slate with a resounding 95-53 win over Arlington Baptist University. It was Hilltoppers all night — in control of the game from the get-go. Their biggest lead of the night was 48 points with 14 minutes left in the second half.

The Hilltoppers jumped out a 24-0 lead to start the game. Head Coach Andre Cook gave much credit to his assistant coach, Steve Ayala.

“We just have to focus on us, about being in gaps and keeping guys out of the paint,” Cook said.

The message was well received by the Hilltoppers, who restricted the Patriots from scoring, until Daylen Minor scored almost midway through the first half.

Freshman Sean Elkinton started his first college game and led all scorers with 18 points, shooting 8-10 from the field, along with 11 rebounds and five blocks. Junior Jeff Gary and graduate student Uche Dibiamaka were the next leading scorers with 11 and 10 points. Every player on the Hilltopper roster scored tonight. The team shot 48.7% from the field for the game, but a red-hot 66.7% from the field and 52.7% from beyond the arc in the opening half.

Point guard Daylen Minor led the Patriots in scoring 15 points, in addition to his four assists and two rebounds.

The Hilltopers improve to 2-1 this season and will face the University of St. Francis (Ill.) at a home game Thursday night at 7:30 p.m, following the women’s basketball home opener against Texas Lutheran University at 5:30 p.m.