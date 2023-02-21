OPINION: Fetii group rideshare offers Austinites unique features, but the experience is far from perfect

As a college student residing in Austin, I relish the excitement of exploring the city’s vibrant nightlife on weekends. Whether I’m headed to West Sixth, Rainey Street or even Dirty Sixth, a night out in Austin never fails to bring me joy. However, the pregame excitement can quickly turn into stress when trying to figure out transportation for a group of 10 to 20 individuals. In the past, Ubers and Lyfts were our go-to options, but lately, the trend of using Fetii Share Ride has been gaining popularity due to its party-friendly atmosphere. Sadly, my personal experience with Fetii Share Ride has not lived up to the hype.

Fetii is a popular ride-hailing service that promises a fun and convenient way to get around town. However, as a frequent user, I have come to the conclusion that it is not as great as it seems. Despite its amazing in-car experience, the lack of transparency in pricing and the wait time for a ride makes the experience less than ideal.

The first major issue with Fetii is the unknown pricing system. Unlike other ride-hailing services that clearly show the price beforehand, Fetii only reveals the fare after a ride is complete. This means that users have no idea how much they will be charged until it is too late. This lack of transparency is a major drawback for many people who are on a budget or simply want to know what they are paying for.

Another issue with Fetii is the wait time. Despite the company’s promise of quick and reliable rides, it is not uncommon to wait a long time for a ride, especially at a busy hour it can be up to an hour. This can be especially frustrating during peak hours when demand is high and drivers are in short supply. The wait time can be so long that it often negates the convenience of using a ride-hailing service in the first place.

Despite these flaws, Fetii does have some redeeming qualities. For example, the in-car experience is amazing. The vehicles are clean and spacious, and the company allows passengers to drink and party while en route. Additionally, the company’s efforts to drive more people and reduce the number of single-occupancy vehicles on the road helps the environment, which is a plus.

While Fetii has some great features, the lack of transparency in pricing, and for a lot of individuals, the option of waiting for a ride is not very appealing due to the lengthy waiting period. While the in-car experience is amazing, the other drawbacks are significant enough to outweigh the benefits for some users. If you are considering using Fetii Share Ride, weigh the pros and cons before deciding if it is the right choice for you.





