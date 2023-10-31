GAME DAY: Women’s volleyball team loses 3-2 in Homecoming match

On Oct. 25, the SEU NCAA II women’s volleyball team competed against the Texas A&M University-Kingsville Javelinas. The five-set game ultimately resulted in a losing score of 3-2 for the Hilltoppers, bringing their conference record to 3-8.

The game started with a relatively equal face-off during the first set; however, the TAMUK team’s solid coordination and tall stature, such as Jeri Finklin’s 6 foot 1 inch frame, made them impressive opponents for the Hilltoppers.

The Javelinas got the upper hand and released a series of kills, an aggressive hit made close by the net, primarily from their middle blocker Madalyn Wallace. Despite their efforts, the Hilltoppers lost the first set 25-19.

After the first set, there was a brief intermission for a light-hearted game where Topper Cup players attempted to spike a ball and land it in a designated area. At the end of this competition, sophomore Jose De Luna won a free Cabo Bob’s t-shirt.

De Luna, a member of the club men’s volleyball team, was one of many fans who packed the gym bleachers to watch the match.

“I am excited to see the girls show out, they are playing really good defense against a very strong team,” De Luna said.

The next three sets proved better for the Hilltoppers. In the second set, the Javelinas were leading with an 18-11 lead until St. Ed’s outside hitter Delaney Gregory landed a remarkable kill on the opposing team. The SEU lead was cemented when Gregory gained the team two more points with her service aces, creating the momentum the Hilltoppers needed to pull ahead. Subsequent well-executed plays and kills bumped the score to 25-23.

The teams carried a similar passion into the third set. Both teams were getting strings of consecutive points that were interspersed with moments where they were neck and neck. TAMUK finished the Hilltoppers off with an aggressive kill by Wallace, finishing off the set with a winning score of 25-23 for the Javelinas.

The fourth set was a return to form for the Hilltoppers, who kept a 10 point lead for most of the set. An incredible rally on the 11th play resulted in a point for the Hilltoppers after a service error from Javelinas’ Jackie Alanis. SEU’s winning score of 25-16 ushered in the teams to enter a fifth and final set.

The final set was distressing for the fans still remaining, as the SEU team failed to gain a foothold against the Javelinas. The match concluded with a 15-11 score in the fifth set, and a winning match point for TAMUK.