The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

“Something To Give Each Other” Review: Insights into Troye Sivan’s newest album

Emma Sutton, Staff WriterNovember 3, 2023
Troye+Sivans+new+ablum+Something+To+Give+Each+Other+brings+all+feelings+up+to+the+surface.+The+Australian+singer+moves+listeners+with+the+tales+of+his+past+relationships.
Emma Sutton / Kennady Basdekis-Morin
Troye Sivan’s new ablum “Something To Give Each Other” brings all feelings up to the surface. The Australian singer moves listeners with the tales of his past relationships.

Lust, love and longing. Australian singer Troye Sivan’s new album, “Something To Give Each Other,” is all-encompassing when it comes to the stages of a relationship: the fun, the tribulations and the eventual heartbreak. 

Sivan began his career early, amassing a large fan base by posting vlogs and singing videos on YouTube as early as 2007. With this built-in fan base, Sivan’s debut album “Blue Neighbourhood,” released in 2015, was an immediate success.

When promoting his latest album, Sivan mentioned in an Instagram post about the music video for “Got Me Started.” He said many of these new songs harken back to the themes of his first album: “This trailer is for the Blue Neighbourhood girlies.”

Compared to “Blue Neighbourhood,” “Something To Give Each Other” feels like the more mature older brother to Sivan’s debut album. Both albums discuss the beginnings of crushing hard for someone and feeling connected to a person who is not yours.

The second single from the album, “Got Me Started,” is a stand-out track. The seventh song on the album has an upbeat tune with wishful lyrics referencing the fun of the crush stage of a relationship: “You just got me started / And I don’t think I can stop it / And I don’t wanna go home alone, alright?” The track also features a once in a lifetime sample of Bag Raiders’ “Shooting Stars.” 

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Sivan stated that the Australian electronic music duo allowed him to use their song on one condition: “don’t fuck this up.” Sivan secured the only sample and made an immediate hit with “Got Me Started,” garnering over 30 million streams.

The album’s songs switch between slower tempos and peppy pop-centric tunes, beginning with the lead single “Rush.” “Rush” is an upbeat anthem for partiers and dancers alike. With a sickeningly bouncy beat, there’s no way someone won’t be dancing by the chorus of this tune.

The second track on the record, “What’s The Time Where You Are?,” builds on the dancy vibes of “Rush” with slightly solemn lyrics. Sivan speaks about the tribulations of missing a distant lover; hoping to be with them again soon: “Is it better where you are? / What’s the weather where you are? / International through line to my heart / This beat is making me move / But god I wish it was you.” 

Sivan yearns for attention on “One Of Your Girls.” A story thoughtfully laid out in the music video featuring a dazzling Britney Spears-esque Sivan dressed to the nines. He sings about the feelings an openly queer person can experience after being with someone who is just experimenting with their sexuality: “Give me a call if you ever get lonely / I’ll be like one of your girls or your homies / Say what you want, and I’ll keep it a secret.”

The sixth track, “Can’t Go Back, Baby,” brings listeners down from their highs in a softer ballad with simple production that builds to the chorus. “Can’t Go Back, Baby” captures the heartbreak of wanting to moving on but still missing a person. With lyrics like “I wish you weren’t dead to me / So much to miss in you / More than just my enemy / You were my lover too,” he references being at peace with the loss of a relationship, but not the loss of a person in his life. 

For a grand finale, Sivan ends his album with a saxophone-filled melody to play out the drama of the album. “How To Stay With You” is a reflection of his feelings for someone who is just past his reach. Even through obstacles, Sivan still wishes for a relationship that may not work: “Baby, turn around give me one more kiss / I’m a little bit lost on how to stay with you.”

“Something To Give Each Other” captures the rollercoaster ride of feelings from crushes to relationships and everything in between. “Something To Give Each Other” is available to buy and stream on all music platforms. 

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Life And Arts
nadie sabe lo que va a pasar manana is Bad Bunnys seventh album and has continued to climb the charts. He currently sits at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 with his song MONACO.
REVIEW: Bad Bunny’s “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana” is the album to play when you want a speeding ticket
Members of Ballet Folklórico have participated in the homecoming parade since the parade 3 years ago. Each year members show off their organization and school spirit through dance.
Third annual homecoming parade commemorates the blue and gold spirit on the hilltop
An inside look into the Munday Library’s Archive and Special Collections department. Want to look into St. Edward’s history or discover the origination of your major? They have something for you, and encourage appointments anytime to discuss your interests.
Remembering St. Edward's Homecoming traditions through the golden years and beyond
Office of Student Involvement and Student Volunteers work together to make the second annual haunted house a success amongst students. Efforts for the haunted house included scary makeup, over-the-top acting, and horrifying decorations to set the mood.
Student involvement, student volunteers host second annual homecoming haunted house
Student attendee bashes pumpkin with tree branch as the sun sets upon the campus. The grounds were covered in the mush and gush of the pumpkins as students relieved stress one smash at a time.
Smashing pumpkins: Healing the Earth while healing yourself with It's On Us and Students for Sustainability
Abenet Hinton, an SDS student worker sits at her desk within the International Student Services office. The ISS office is where many International students can find various resources and is presumably representing over 50 countries on the hilltop. 
The people behind the office: What International Student Services is doing for St. Edward's international student population
More in Life And Arts / Music
Musicians Jane Bryant and Daniel Leopold performed to a small crowd at 3TEN during weekend one of Austin City Limits music festival. 3TEN is dedicated to hosting a myriad of local up and coming artists.
Concert venue 3TEN offers modern shows with an intimate charm
The 1975 carried on thier Still...At Their Very Best tour playing Change of Heart from their 2016 album I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on Sept. 2, 2023.
The 1975 is truly “Still...At Their Very Best”
REVIEW: New Nathan Sharp album is reminiscent of old works, dives into mature themes
REVIEW: New Nathan Sharp album is reminiscent of old works, dives into mature themes
Blues Artist from all over the nation such as Harold McMillan, Matthew Robinson, Terry Harmonica Bean and Stan Mosley (left to right) join Eddie Stout (center) in the celebration of blues, rhythm and jazz at the 11th annual Eastside Kings Festival.
Eastside Kings Festival fosters community through historic musicology
GUTS marks Olivia Rodrigos sophomore album that takes listeners on a journey through self-hatred, bad love and the troubles of growing up in fame.
REVIEW: Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album cultivates relatability for all listeners
This is Hoziers third album and his music continues to remain an original experience.
REVIEW: Hozier’s “Unreal Unearth” will make you want to cry and run a marathon at the same time
About the Contributor
Emma Sutton, Staff Writer
Emma Sutton is a junior a majoring in writing and rhetoric with a concentration in journalism and digital media. It is her second semester writing for Hilltop Views and first semester as a staff writer. She loves writing about all things pop culture but also has a soft spot for baseball.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *