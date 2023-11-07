The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

REVIEW: Bad Bunny’s “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana” is the album to play when you want a speeding ticket

Elliana Guardado, ReporterNovember 6, 2023
nadie+sabe+lo+que+va+a+pasar+manana+is+Bad+Bunnys+seventh+album+and+has+continued+to+climb+the+charts.+He+currently+sits+at+number+nine+on+the+Billboard+Hot+100+with+his+song+MONACO.
Elliana Guardado / Hilltop Views
“nadie sabe lo que va a pasar manana” is Bad Bunny’s seventh album and has continued to climb the charts. He currently sits at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 with his song “MONACO”.

Bad bunny is back, baby. 

Our beloved Benito Martinez Ocasio creates this album for his “real fans” which brings back the feelings of nostalgia from his debut album, “X 100PRE”. “Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana” (No one knows what’s gonna happen tomorrow) displays more of a trap sound and his lower register, which has been a stranger to fans since taking a new approach to his more pop-sounding music. This new track gives fans a new batch of songs that will be playing in their cars at full blast. 

Bad Bunny opens up the album with “NADIE SABE” and let me just say this: who let this man put violins on this track? What a beautiful, cinematic way to establish his presence and to deliver a powerful message. He states in the first verse “Este disco no e’ pa’ ser tocado, ni un billón de vista’ E’ pa’ que mi’ fan’ reale’, estén contento,” which translates to him not expecting this album to be played and get a billion views, but only for his real fans to be happy. Bad Bunny has received criticism for his music evolving as he finds his sound. This song is his direct statement to everyone that this music is for the fans. 

Following the powerful first song, tracks “MONACO” and “FINA” set the stage for the upbeat sounds fans have come to learn and love. “MONACO” starts with a serenade of swelling violins once more. This tune is what falling in love must sound like. The overwhelming feeling that you receive from the violin is quickly replaced by an increase in your heart rate. The beat picks up as he captivates the listeners with his alluring vocals and upbeat production. Bad Bunny never fails in wanting to make people dance with his music. 

“FINA” makes me want to have a conversation with Benito but instead of using my words I use my fists. Even though he doesn’t mention it explicitly, I know this is about a certain Kendall Jenner, who Bad Bunny is allegedly dating. Although this track is catchy with a beat that will make anyone want to bust-a-move, I will never forgive him for leaving the Latinas the way he did. Also, there’s no need to look up the English lyrics for “FINA.” Unless you want to hear all about what Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner do when they’re alone in explicit detail. It is better to live in bliss about this one, trust me. 

Tracks “Mr. October” and “Baticano” hold a special place in my heart as they are my favorites on this album. “Mr. October” is gives all the spooky vibes. This song reminds me of the singles he produced before his debut album. The production provides the perfect October night soundtrack for a late-night drive, with responsible driving habits, of course. “Baticano” offers the same sense of eerie production as “Mr. October,” and I’m eating it up. This is the song you listen to when you want to walk down the street and be a badass. “Mr October” and “Baticano” are a perfect examples of how Bad Bunny is so prevalent among many groups of people, even non-Spanish speaking people. His production and presentation of his songs keep the people coming back for more. 

Once again, Bad Bunny proves that he is here to stay, and that nobody can ever replace him. He appears to continue to take over the music scene with his catchy music and beautiful face. It is incredible that he has just recently become more fluent in English, yet has made his mark on millions of people tuning in to watch his success grow. At this rate, Bad Bunny is projected to have a bright future ahead of him. Listening to this album, is likely to have everyone ready to see him perform these songs live, and he will be making his way to Austin in 2024. So, if you excuse me, I am now going to be selling my left kidney to be able to afford those concert tickets. 

This album is four out of five goats, listen to it and let us know if you agree. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Life And Arts
Troye Sivans new ablum Something To Give Each Other brings all feelings up to the surface. The Australian singer moves listeners with the tales of his past relationships.
“Something To Give Each Other” Review: Insights into Troye Sivan's newest album
Members of Ballet Folklórico have participated in the homecoming parade since the parade 3 years ago. Each year members show off their organization and school spirit through dance.
Third annual homecoming parade commemorates the blue and gold spirit on the hilltop
An inside look into the Munday Library’s Archive and Special Collections department. Want to look into St. Edward’s history or discover the origination of your major? They have something for you, and encourage appointments anytime to discuss your interests.
Remembering St. Edward's Homecoming traditions through the golden years and beyond
Office of Student Involvement and Student Volunteers work together to make the second annual haunted house a success amongst students. Efforts for the haunted house included scary makeup, over-the-top acting, and horrifying decorations to set the mood.
Student involvement, student volunteers host second annual homecoming haunted house
Student attendee bashes pumpkin with tree branch as the sun sets upon the campus. The grounds were covered in the mush and gush of the pumpkins as students relieved stress one smash at a time.
Smashing pumpkins: Healing the Earth while healing yourself with It's On Us and Students for Sustainability
Abenet Hinton, an SDS student worker sits at her desk within the International Student Services office. The ISS office is where many International students can find various resources and is presumably representing over 50 countries on the hilltop. 
The people behind the office: What International Student Services is doing for St. Edward's international student population
More in Life And Arts / Music
Musicians Jane Bryant and Daniel Leopold performed to a small crowd at 3TEN during weekend one of Austin City Limits music festival. 3TEN is dedicated to hosting a myriad of local up and coming artists.
Concert venue 3TEN offers modern shows with an intimate charm
The 1975 carried on thier Still...At Their Very Best tour playing Change of Heart from their 2016 album I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on Sept. 2, 2023.
The 1975 is truly “Still...At Their Very Best”
REVIEW: New Nathan Sharp album is reminiscent of old works, dives into mature themes
REVIEW: New Nathan Sharp album is reminiscent of old works, dives into mature themes
Blues Artist from all over the nation such as Harold McMillan, Matthew Robinson, Terry Harmonica Bean and Stan Mosley (left to right) join Eddie Stout (center) in the celebration of blues, rhythm and jazz at the 11th annual Eastside Kings Festival.
Eastside Kings Festival fosters community through historic musicology
GUTS marks Olivia Rodrigos sophomore album that takes listeners on a journey through self-hatred, bad love and the troubles of growing up in fame.
REVIEW: Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album cultivates relatability for all listeners
This is Hoziers third album and his music continues to remain an original experience.
REVIEW: Hozier’s “Unreal Unearth” will make you want to cry and run a marathon at the same time

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *