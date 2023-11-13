The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Texas House of Representatives honors St. Edward’s dedication to Latino, first generation students

Tate Burchfield, Staff WriterNovember 13, 2023
St.+Edward%E2%80%99s+administration%2C+faculty+and+student+leaders+gathered+at+the+Texas+Capitol.+Rep.+Lulu+Flores+%28center%29+was+responsible+for+the+creation+of+House+Resolution+23+which+was+passed+unanimously+by+the+House+that+morning.+Its+passage+is+a+landmark+step+in+recognizing+the+school%E2%80%99s+accomplishments+in+serving+Latino+and+first+generation+students.+
Courtesy of Skyler Korgel
St. Edward’s administration, faculty and student leaders gathered at the Texas Capitol. Rep. Lulu Flores (center) was responsible for the creation of House Resolution 23 which was passed unanimously by the House that morning. Its passage is a landmark step in recognizing the school’s accomplishments in serving Latino and first generation students.

St. Edward’s University was honored with a State House Resolution congratulating the school’s achievements in the field of supporting first generation Latino students on Nov. 7 at the Texas Capitol Building. 

House Resolution 23, drafted by Texas Rep. Lulu Flores, specifically acknowledges St. Edward’s recent certification of the Seal of Excelencia award. Additionally, it applauds the school for its continued commitment to “eliminating educational disparities and helping Latino students achieve their higher education goal”. 

“We have a continual commitment to Latinx and Hispanic students at our institution,” Student Government Association President Ethan Tobias said. “Our first generation students are very important to us, and we have outlined ways to support students while they’re here and once they graduate”

HR 23, which was passed unanimously by the Texas House of Representatives, also honors the university for the funding it has received from organizations that aid Hispanic and Latino students. Earlier this year, the Hector and Gloria Lopez Foundation gave the school a $2.1 million grant to finance a full four years of tuition for a group of first generation Latino students

The bill’s author, Rep. Flores, was elected to serve the Texas House of Representatives in January 2023 in the 51st district, which includes St. Edward’s and part of the greater southern Austin area. As a Latina woman, she described herself as a “longtime champion of equality and social justice.”

The legislative director for Rep. Flores, Skyler Korgel, noticed the school’s honor of receiving the Seal of Excelencia, and was primarily responsible for the language used in the resolution.

“Our office likes to highlight excellence and great things happening within our district, and we became aware of the great achievements done at St. Ed’s,” Korgel said.

HR 23 is a second example of the Texas legislature honoring St. Edward’s, the first of which happened earlier this year with “St. Edward’s University Day.”

“We want to serve and honor our constituents for doing things that should be brought to the attention of the Texas House,” Korgel said. “We’re dedicated to keeping an open door with St Edwards and building our relationship with administration, students, faculty and staff.” 

First generation students make up one third of the undergraduate student population at St. Edward’s. In a press release following the Resolution’s passage, St. Edward’s University President Montserrat Fuentes stated the school’s dedication to “providing students with increased access to scholarships, internships, research and advanced experiential learning opportunities that will position them for academic success and their professional career.”

So far, the university has featured several events celebrating historically underrepresented groups in academia, such as the new Fiesta on the Hilltop, Queer Week and FirstGen week celebrations. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
In Mary Moody Northen Theater’s second show of the season, “The Wolves,” a group of girls take on more than just a rival team.
MMNT's latest production brings soccer to the stage, highlights femininity
The boats are 16 feet in size, made from flat sheets of wood. There are five total boats, with one being named Float your Goat.
Environmental science students to test launch scratch-made boats
President Fuentes stands in front of the audience during this weeks Student Government Association senate meeting to give her State of the University Address.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Nov. 8, 2023
The two senior homecoming royals pose in their sashes. Finishing their year off strong, they proudly wear their regalia for the rest of the tailgate.
Student body crowns 2023 Homecoming Royals
The McNair Scholars Program celebrates 20 years on the hilltop this fall. Current students hold signs that proudly state “I am McNair.” (Emilio Casanova / Hilltop Views)
McNair Scholars Program celebrates 20 years on the hilltop
Weekly SGA senate brief: Oct. 25, 2023
Weekly SGA senate brief: Oct. 25, 2023
More in News / Campus News
Professor Alex Barron, Ph.D, introduces speakers Alison Kafer and Emily Shryock. They both discuss various topics and share personal experiences regarding disability justice, activism and education.
University invites guest speakers for “New Directions in Disability Justice” discussion, offers Q&A panel
Parents brought their children to St. Edwards to view the eclipse.
Physics club throws eclipse watch party
In the fall spirit, Texas Rising offers treats for students interested in voter registration.
Texas Rising at SEU hosts voter registration drive, educates students on upcoming election
Eleanor Emerson, director of SEUs Study Abroad Office, goes through emails from students seeking to go abroad during the spring semester.
Study abroad program makes comeback among new students
Students gather to view various dry food products placed throughout the pantry on shelves. The Huddle tends to have heavy foot traffic throughout the entire day.
The Huddle hosts relocated food pantry, addresses food insecurity on campus
Kelleher, Houston, Hausenfluck and Edwards sit in armchairs addressing student attendees.
Craft distilling panel educates students on industry in Texas, spirit distilling process
About the Contributor
Tate Burchfield, Staff Writer
Tate Burchfield is a first year student on the hilltop, and this is his first year writing for Hilltop Views. He is interested in politics and the arts. He is from Galveston Native and is excited to spend his time in Austin with Hilltop Views.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *