The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

COD esports wins first match in playoffs against Purdue University Northwest

Hailey Womack, Staff WriterNovember 16, 2023
Team+captain+Johnny+Vanity+Albano+made+his+return+back+to+the+game+after+a+concussion+medical+leave.+Seeing+him+forced+to+sit+out%2C+for+his+own+good+ultimately%2C+really+bothered+me+since+I+know+how+competitive+he+is%2C+teammate+David+Eons+Sauseda+said.
Hailey Womack / Hilltop Views
Team captain Johnny “Vanity” Albano made his return back to the game after a concussion medical leave. “Seeing him forced to sit out, for his own good ultimately, really bothered me since I know how competitive he is,” teammate David “Eons” Sauseda said.

The Call of Duty esports team wrapped up their regular season in second place of the western-central division of NACE Starleague; now, the hunt for a national championship begins. St. Edward’s faced off in the quarter-finals against Purdue University Northwest this past Wednesday.

St. Edward’s won the match 3-0 and advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs. They will face off against the only team they lost a game to in their regular season: Oklahoma Christian University. Their semifinals match is set for this upcoming Saturday at 4 p.m.

The first match, playstyle Hardpoint on map Breenbergh Hotel, began with a shaky start. Purdue took a quick lead, going up 20-0 against the Hilltoppers. The two teams then went back and forth stealing the designated area, with both teams only gaining up to 20 points before the lead changed again. Purdue had their final lead against St. Edward’s at 80-64. Team captain Johnny “Vanity” Albano then held ground to extend St. Edward’s lead to 99-91. The Hilltoppers continued to hold the designated area to stretch their points up to 145-100. After some back and forth between teams, SEU players Mauricio “Thresh” Pallares and Lucas “Ballah” Muccio were able to use killstreaks, which resulted in one kill for Ballah. The final score had the Hilltoppers up one: 250-199.

The next playstyle, Search and Destroy, has teams switch sides against defending or attacking two bombs on the map while having zero respawns. The first team to win six rounds wins the overall match. Played on map Embassy, St. Edward’s won the first four rounds without a hitch. They then lost the next two rounds after running out of lives. For the seventh round, Thresh was the last player on the map for St. Edward’s and pulled off the win. In the next round, however, Purdue defused the bombs, getting an automatic win. In the final round, Ballah finished off all enemy lives, having St. Edward’s win the match 6-3.  

Control, the final playstyle, gives each team 30 team respawns, with two zones to either capture or defend. For the first round, St. Edward’s captured both zones on map Breenbergh Hotel, winning the round. David “Eons” Sauseda had a five killstreak in the second round, assisting the team to another round win. Vanity’s killstreak came in the final round which the Hilltoppers won after depleting all enemy lives.

Stay up to date with the Call of Duty team on their social media, catch the streams for their games on their twitch and check out Hilltop Views’ Instagram reel for an insight on the players of the team.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
At practice, new coach Austin Wilder has the team try various cheer techniques such as stunts.
Cheer team tumbles into new leadership three months before nationals
SEU player Bailey Featherstone attempts to score while surrounded by three TLU players.
Women's basketball home opener makes history for Division III opponents
Hilltopper Gavino Ramos rushes toward the hoop from the top of the key, juking one St. Francis player. Two more defenders enter from the sides to try and stop the St. Edwards from scoring.
Men’s basketball claims another victory against St. Francis 72-63
Men’s club lacrosse players pose in front of the red doors before their practice. Head coach and alumnus Tristan Garcia (center and back) leads practices and was a member of the championship team during his time as a student.
From undefeated to an empty roster: Men’s club lacrosse makes a comeback on the hilltop
Eighthman senior Vincent Villanueva traveling the ball towards the St. Edwards end-zone. The Eighthman is responsible for aiding the scrum, when the eight biggest players from each side try to get the ball. At the end of the scrum, the eighthman can get the ball and run it.
Rugby club finally plays on the hilltop and wins 67-0 against University of Texas at Dallas
Senior Ellyzabeth Morales-Ledesma prepares for the squat. She competes against herself as the only woman in the meet. She took home the women’s division prize.
Second annual powerlifting meet uplifts community, awards three men, one woman
About the Contributor
Hailey Womack, Staff Writer
Hailey Womack is a junior English major with a minor in Journalism & Digital Media. This is her second semester with Hilltop Views and her first year as a staff writer. She's very passionate about the Austin area, as she has been a native all of her life. When not reading romantic period books, she enjoys playing basketball.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *