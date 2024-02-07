REVIEW: Kali Uchis “ORQUÍDEAS” is for the hot girls

Kali Uchis is back and hotter than ever. Our favorite Latina artist released her second Spanish album “ORQUÍDEAS,” and it is the epitome of hot girl music. This album follows the release of her third album, “Red Moon in Venus,” released in 2023. Uchis delivers this majestic album to her fans as the perfect album to play before the club.

“ORQUÍDEAS” opens with the track “¿Cómo Así?” and let me tell you, I can see it being an opening song to any future tour she does. As soon as you click play to this song, the anticipation builds from the simplicity of the production making you wonder what could be coming next. The first few seconds are purely instrumental accompanied by the beautiful laughs of none other than herself. This song provides the perfect foundation for the rest of the album, setting the tone for the following songs to be presented in all of their glory.

The track “Iqual Que Un Ángel” is the first track of the album to have a feature: Peso Pluma, a Mexican singer who is also taking over the music world. Not even two seconds in, I got chills all over my body. The production of this song is beautiful enough to bring me to my knees. The overall vibe of this song brings happiness to anyone that listens to it. I’m talking spinning-in-circles happy. Also hot take, Kali, you didn’t need Peso Pluma on this one. The song speaks for itself as it creates a high-spirited vibe that matches perfectly with Uchis’ voice, but not so much with Pluma’s. None of the less, this track is definitely one of my favorites on this album

“Te Mata” is the song that should be playing in the background when you kill your husband. Starting off strong with violins mixing perfectly with the strums of the guitar, it sounds straight out of a telenovela. Throughout this song, Uchis’ projection is something we’ve never heard before, taking her vocal range to the next level.

Tracks “Heladito” and “Dame Beso//Muévete” are my favorites on this album. “Heladito” slows it down and presents more of a soul and R&B beat. My first time listening to this song, my hips were naturally swaying side to side. Not to mention this is the song that delivers my favorite lyric of this album: “Am I too much sugar for your sweet tooth.” Iconic. “Dame Beso//Muévete” is the song for the Latinas to play on full blast when they start cleaning on Saturday mornings. Uchis connects deep with her hispanic roots with this song as she creates a beat that had me wondering why I was shaking it on a Tuesday afternoon.

Uchis has never failed to disappoint with her hit albums. I love how she’s never lost touch with her hispanic roots and it shows in the music she produces. This album is a four out of five goats. Although I loved hearing all of the songs this album has to offer, I expected more variety from each of them. You definitely have to listen to some of these tracks more than once in order to appreciate them as they should be. I am beyond excited to hear what’s to come next from Kali Uchis in the future. “ORQUÍDEAS” proves that she is here to stay.