In their second match of the night, COD esports wins in CCL against Keiser University

Hailey Womack, News EditorFebruary 15, 2024
Before+and+after+every+round%2C+the+team+fistbumps+each+other+as+a+pre-game+ritual.+David+%E2%80%9CEons%E2%80%9D+Sauseda+%28left%29+and+team+captain+Johnny+%E2%80%9CVanity%E2%80%9D+Albano+celebrate+their+final+match+win+in+Hardpoint.
Hailey Womack / Hilltop Views
Before and after every round, the team fistbumps each other as a pre-game ritual. David “Eons” Sauseda (left) and team captain Johnny “Vanity” Albano celebrate their final match win in Hardpoint.

The Call of Duty team plays two matches in the College CoD (CCL) premier league every Monday. At 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 12, they kicked off their second match against Keiser University.

According to recent community and player polls done by CCL, St. Edward’s ranks number eight in the community out of 25 teams. 

As always, the teams take turns playing three different playstyles, and whoever amasses three round wins wins the match.

They started with playstyle Hardpoint on map Invasion, where the goal is to hold an area uncontested by the enemy team to amass one point per second. St. Edward’s took an early lead and held for 103-48. They extended their lead to 183-61, with Keiser holding ground to up their score. It wasn’t enough though, as St. Edward’s won the match 250-76. David “Eons” Sauseda topped the leaderboard with 20 kills and a 1:21 time in Hardpoint.

The second match was on playstyle Search & Destroy on map Karachi. Search & Destroy gives each player only one life with no respawns, and has teams switch sides to either attack or protect two bombs on the map. Halfway through they were met with a challenge — St. Edward’s led 2-1, but Keiser’s team had technical issues, — one of their controllers stopped working — and had to restart the round. Team captain Johnny “Vanity” Albano had a 10-kill killstreak before the change. They went on to lose the first three rounds, before winning the fourth for a 3-4 record. They lost the next round to go 3-5. Then they won two in a row to tie up the record at 5-5. However, they lost the last round and finished Search & Destroy 5-6.

Lucas “Ballah” Muccio (left) and Mauricio “Thresh” Pallares take a breather after losing their second match, Search & Destroy. (Hailey Womack)

The third match was Control on map Invasion — where there are only 30 total team lives and teams switch between protecting or defending two points. They started off defending, and Mauricio “Thresh” Pallares kicked off the round with a triple kill, and later attained a five-kill killstreak. They won the first round with 15 remaining lives. Switching sides to attacking, Eons also got a five-kill killstreak. Thresh secured point “A,” and earned a second five-kill killstreak before the team also captured point “B” to win the round. In the final round, they eliminated all of the enemy’s lives to take the match 3-0.

For the game point round, the teams replayed Hardpoint on map Rio. The Hilltoppers took a 40-0 lead in the beginning. Through the round, the teams kept recapturing the objective area from each other, with St. Edward’s maintaining the lead at 183-74. They won the round with a final score of 250-106, and improved their CCL record to 4-0.

The team plays three to four matches a week, playing twice in the CCL on Mondays and once in NACE starleague on Wednesdays. You can find upcoming games on the CCL schedule. They also play in the College XP (CXP) Call of Duty league, where the games are scheduled on a week-to-week basis. Stay updated on their social media.
About the Contributor
Hailey Womack, News Editor
Hailey Womack is a junior English major with a minor in Journalism & Digital Media. This is her third semester with Hilltop Views and her first year as News Editor. She's very passionate about the Austin area, as she has been a native all of her life. When not reading romantic period books, she enjoys playing basketball.

