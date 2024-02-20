The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

REVIEW: Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season (Forever)” is a heartfelt, intimate ending to a journey through change and growth

Anna Pratts, Sports EditorFebruary 20, 2024
%E2%80%9CStick+Season+%28Forever%29%E2%80%9D+is+heartbreaking+and+heartwarming%2C+and+easily+one+of+the+best+albums+that+has+ever+been+released%2C+which+makes+it+extremely+deserving+of+five+out+of+five+goats.+
Isis Debrock / Hilltop Views
“Stick Season (Forever)” is heartbreaking and heartwarming, and easily one of the best albums that has ever been released, which makes it extremely deserving of five out of five goats.

“Stick Season” has been the soundtrack for those that moved away from home since its original release in 2022. It’s for those that go back knowing that the place is still the same, but they are not. It’s for those that reminisce on the little moments and the things and people that were lost along the way. 

For two years, folk singer-songwriter and Grammy nominee Noah Kahan led us in an intimate, gentle and honest journey through change and growth, presenting us with its final chapter in his latest album “Stick Season (Forever).”

In those two years, we have seen the “Stick Season” world expand, from 14 songs — including the title track “Stick Season,” “Northern Attitude” and “All My Love” — to 30 in the final chapter, released on Feb. 9. 

In between both versions, we were gifted with seven new tracks — such as the heartfelt “Call Your Mom” — in “Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever).” 

The biggest surprise, however, was when Kahan announced his first feature of the series: “Dial Drunk (with Post Malone).” The collaboration started a collection of features, ranging from Hozier to Lizzy McAlpine — two of my favorite single releases. The new versions were released from July of last year until his latest announcement in January: “You’re Gonna Go Far (with Brandi Carlisle)” and “Paul Revere (with Gregory Alan Isakov).” 

Better than all the amazing features — which now make it almost impossible to listen to their original versions — was the highly anticipated “Forever,” a song that the Vermont native singer had been teasing on social media for months prior to its release. Snippets of the song went viral on TikTok and last week, fans were finally presented with its glorious, gentle and sweet 4 minutes and 28 seconds.

Kahan’s voice is unique, welcoming the listeners into the world he built and guiding us through feelings like pain, loss, love and longing that we all have experienced at some point. He creates an environment where those feelings are seen and the audience feels comfortable. 

Listening to his music feels like you are talking to a friend — someone who is just like you. It is the kind of music that makes you want to go on a drive and let all of those feelings out. It makes you want to move to a small town in the Northeast or in the Pacific Northwest. It makes you want to hug your parents and your friends tighter than usual, kiss your loved ones and declare your feelings to that one person. “Stick Season (Forever)” is a breath of fresh air and a warm hug all at once. 

As someone who has also moved away from home, I constantly experience the internal battle of wishing I was there again and knowing that I have outgrown that place: wishing that home still felt like it did when I was a child, but knowing that things will never be the same; missing the people that once were extremely important parts of my life, but knowing that some of them left for good — and that some of them are gone forever. Songs such as “The View Between Villages,” “Homesick” and “You’re Gonna Go Far” perfectly encompass those feelings. 

I have had favorite artists before and albums that I have loved, but never one that I could describe as my favorite, but after years of searching I have finally found it. The “Stick Season” series made me understand feelings that I had been bottling up. It got me through some of the biggest heartaches I have ever felt, but it has also made me smile like never before. 

“Stick Season (Forever)” is heartbreaking and heartwarming, and easily one of the best albums that has ever been released, which makes it extremely deserving of five out of five goats.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Life And Arts
Student clubs and organizations gathered on Ragsdale Lawn to host sales and fundraisers pertaining to Valentine’s Day. Among the items that were sold included flowers, greeting cards and a variety of treats and candy.
Hilltoppers “spread the love” as students, clubs partake in activities to celebrate Valentine’s Day across campus
Frontera Fest, a showcase of creative artistry, held its 29th run this year.
Hyde Park Theater hosts annual "Frontera Fest" to showcase local talent
Students and staff gather to appreciate the diverse library that St. Edward’s offers.
SEU celebrates Black History Month with a vast reading collection featuring Black authors, storytellers
The front entrance, adorned with Calder Kamin’s unicorn. Austin Creative Reuse is located in Windsor Park, off Wheless Lane and Briarcliff Boulevard.
EAT, PRAY, LOVE: Austin Creative Reuse: The Sustainable Solution
The casual and beginner-friendly nature for many of Command G’s events allow for a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere while students flip through magazines looking for inspiration and pages to cut out and add to their respective vision boards.
Students reflect on aspirations for the new year by making vision boards
I am beyond excited to hear what’s to come next from Kali Uchis in the future. “ORQUÍDEAS” proves that she is here to stay.
REVIEW: Kali Uchis “ORQUÍDEAS” is for the hot girls
More in Life And Arts / Music
Despite moving locations since its start in 1975, Antones continues to attract musicians and music lovers alike. This iconic piece of blues history here in Austin hosted Michael Weintrobs Instrumenthead Invasion gallery from Nov. 2 through Nov. 6. As part of the gallerys immersive experience, various musicians, including the Soul Supporters, Natalie Price, Gordie Johnson and Matt Hubbard, jammed on a make-shift stage throughout the exhibition. The stage itself had a simple setup: a couple amps, cords running around a patterned rug and a neon blue light spelling out Antones in the background.
How one pop-up gallery supports local musicians through their journey, from grief to glory
Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana is Bad Bunnys seventh album and has continued to climb the charts. He currently sits at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 with his song MONACO.
REVIEW: Bad Bunny’s “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana” is the album to play when you want a speeding ticket
Troye Sivans new ablum Something To Give Each Other brings all feelings up to the surface. The Australian singer moves listeners with the tales of his past relationships.
“Something To Give Each Other” Review: Insights into Troye Sivan's newest album
Musicians Jane Bryant and Daniel Leopold performed to a small crowd at 3TEN during weekend one of Austin City Limits music festival. 3TEN is dedicated to hosting a myriad of local up and coming artists.
Concert venue 3TEN offers modern shows with an intimate charm
The 1975 carried on thier Still...At Their Very Best tour playing Change of Heart from their 2016 album I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on Sept. 2, 2023.
The 1975 is truly “Still...At Their Very Best”
REVIEW: New Nathan Sharp album is reminiscent of old works, dives into mature themes
REVIEW: New Nathan Sharp album is reminiscent of old works, dives into mature themes
About the Contributor
Anna Pratts, Sports Editor
Anna Pratts is a sophomore from Brazil and majoring in Writing and Rhetoric with a concentration in journalism and digital media and minoring in Global Studies. This is her second year writing for Hilltop Views and her first semester as Sports Editor. She loves writing about sports, especially soccer and basketball, but she is looking forward to exploring other areas and growing as a writer.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *