The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Call of Duty esports advances to 7-0 undefeated record in CCL

Hailey Womack, News EditorFebruary 29, 2024
Team+captain+Johnny+%E2%80%9CVanity%E2%80%9D+Albano+had+the+second-most+kills+in+playstyle+Control%2C+with+13+kills.+
Hailey Womack / Hilltop Views
Team captain Johnny “Vanity” Albano had the second-most kills in playstyle Control, with 13 kills.

Last week, the Call of Duty team’s two College CoD Premier League (CCL) matches were disrupted by a forfeit and last minute rescheduling. Florida International University, who holds a 0-14 record, forfeited their match planned for Feb. 19. St. Edward’s went on to win 3-1 in their second match against Georgia Southern University, who holds a 1-7 record. 

The SEU team also opted out of continuing to play in NACE Starleague, as there were too many matches a week for their schedule. They will continue playing in the Spring 2024 CCL and in the College XP (CXP) Call of Duty league

On Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m, the team kicked off their seventh match in the CCL against University of Texas Chattanooga’s esports team. The rules remain the same: The first team to garner three different playstyle wins takes the match. 

The first round was Hardpoint on map Rio, where both teams try to capture an objective area on the map. For every second the team holds the area uncontested, it amasses one point. Chattanooga was held to a low 32 points and the Hilltoppers’ lead stretched up to 141. They were able to amass an 181 point lead before UTC made another push up to 48 points. UTC tried making efforts to come back but couldn’t get more than 20 points at a time without St. Edward’s recapturing the area. The Hilltoppers won with a final score of 250-98. Lucas “Ballah” Muccio topped their leaderboard with 20 kills and a 155-second time capturing the hardpoint uncontested. 

(Left to right) Ballah, Thresh, Eons and Vanity pose for a group picture. Some celebrated with their coach, Sterling Henderson, after their win with Buffalo Wild Wings. (Hailey Womack)

Next up was Search & Destroy on map Karachi. Similar to Hardpoint, Search & Destroy alternatively switches teams to attacking or defending two bomb points on the map while having no respawns. The first team to attain six round victories takes the win. St. Edward’s won the first round almost immediately by eliminating all enemy lives and followed the same sentiment in the second round. For the third round, Johnny “Vanity” Albano and David “Eons” Sauseda were the last alive but were able to secure another win. Ballah then went on to get the final kill in the following two rounds. Mauricio “Thresh” Pallares had the final kill on the last round, and solidified a 6-0 sweep in Search & Destroy. Vanity and Eons tied for 11 kills and one bomb plant each to top the leaderboard

Finally, the teams played Control on map Invasion. Control, similar to Search & Destroy, has teams either attacking or defending two bomb points on the map, but with a total of 30 team lives. They won the first round after securing both points on the map. Thresh secured a 10-kill killstreak in the second round, and won after defending the points until time ran out. Ballah captured point “B” and the team also captured point “A” to win the third round. Thresh topped the leaderboard with 18 kills and six captured points. Ballah tied with him at six captures. 

The match was one of their shortest ever, lasting about 35 minutes. Their second CCL match was rescheduled for an undetermined date. They will be playing another match on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. in the CXP league against the number one ranked team in the country, Oklahoma Christian University, who they lost to in the semifinals of NACE Starleague last year. Stay updated on their social media.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Freshman midfielder Kent Nishimura goes for the ball in an offensive effort for the Hilltoppers.
Men’s club lacrosse team nearly makes a comeback against Tarleton State, falls short 15-14
Senior Pitcher Colin Jackson at full extension, after stepping in for the injured Haeven Cichoki.
Hilltoppers fall 8-3 amid a storm of errors and missed opportunities
St. Edward’s Head Coach Andre Cook led his team in the huddle. Cook was named D2 Coach of the Week by HoopDirt.com.
Men’s basketball team bolsters NCAA regional résumé with signature win over Lubbock Christian University
Ainsley Thunell takes a shot against Lubbock Christian. Thunell set a new career high with 15 points. Thunell and Janiah Perkins were leading scorers for St. Edward’s.
SEU Women’s basketball upset bid against Lubbock Christian falls short
A series of half marathon finishers. With the State Capitol Building in the background, the marathon has a sense of grandeur worthy of the Lone Star State. The divider to the right separates the half marathon finishers from the full.
32nd Austin Marathon takes off, hilltoppers embrace decades-long city tradition
Ella Hutzler rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of St. Edward’s 5-3 win over Texas A&M - Kingsville.
Hilltopper softball splits doubleheader, but drops series to Texas A&M - Kingsville
About the Contributor
Hailey Womack, News Editor
Hailey Womack is a junior English major with a minor in Journalism & Digital Media. This is her third semester with Hilltop Views and her first year as News Editor. She's very passionate about the Austin area, as she has been a native all of her life. When not reading romantic period books, she enjoys playing basketball.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *