The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

REVIEW: Did “Eternal Sunshine” turn Ariana Grande into a R&B Baddie?

Elliana Guardado, ReporterMarch 27, 2024
Ariana+Grande%E2%80%99s+album%2C+%E2%80%9CEternal+Sunshine%E2%80%9D+is+her+seventh+album+released+on+March+8%2C+2024.+This+is+her+first+release+since+2021.+
Elliana Guardado / Hilltop Views
Ariana Grande’s album, “Eternal Sunshine” is her seventh album released on March 8, 2024. This is her first release since 2021.

Miss Ponytail has returned, and she’s not here to play. 

Ariana Grande delivers “Eternal Sunshine” as an album to prepare you for the warmer weather upon us. This album is perfect for spring break at the beach or a 90 degree Texas summer night. There’s guaranteed to be a song perfect for you. Anticipating the release of “Eternal Sunshine,” Grande released only one single, “Yes, And?,” to tease fans of what is to come. Spoiler alert, she tricked us all. 

Grande’s seventh album opens up with “Intro (End of the World),” and oh my god. Cleverly, the track begins with the sounds of a vinyl being placed on a record player as one of the most angelic album introductions I’ve ever heard begins to play. She opens up this track asking “how can I tell if I’m in the right relationship.” Not even getting a break to process the first lyric, she hits us with “then I had this interaction I’ve been thinking ‘bout for like five weeks.” With the smooth and angelic sounds of this track that make you want to slow dance with your girls, I can proudly say this song is for the delusional girlies. 

Grande then gut punches listeners with “Bye,” a song you play before the club. After all she’s known for being more pop oriented, and this song proves her position as the biggest popstar of our generation. I cannot explain how much this song makes me want to spin in a circle like that meme of that one guy at the carnival. With her pop influences shining through this song, this also serves as a PSA for the girlies out there: He ain’t worth it. 

Tracks “Eternal Sunshine” and “The Boy is Mine” take the title of my most adored on this album. 

If only you all could have seen my face when I first listened to “Eternal Sunshine”: Jaw dropped, eyes wide and my head in my hands. The heavy bass and R&B instrumental fills the ears of the listener. I was so distracted by the instrumental that I had to listen to this song twice to hear what her angelic voice was singing. I can’t tell you how my heart dropped when she said “hope you feel alright when you’re in her”. Cut the cameras and kindly escort me to the nearest exit. 

Following the heavy R&B influences throughout this album, “The Boy is Mine” could be easily mistaken for an early 2000s banger. When I first listened to this one, I couldn’t sit still. Her lyrics “cause the boy is mine, mine/ something about him is made for somebody like me” only proves that this song is for the possessive girlies, and I’m one of them so let’s get it. 

Shocked is the only word that can be formed after listening to this album. Breaking free from her traditional pop hits, Grande is here to experiment with R&B influences and I’m here for it. I love how she experimented with her sounds and how all of the tracks were very pleasing to the ear. The one problem I had was the order of the album. The upbeat songs quickly transitioned to slower paced songs which was enough to keep me on my toes but I would have rather had a smooth sailing listening journey. Nonetheless, Grande gave the girlies the album of the summer. She continues to prove that she is here to deliver for her loyal fans. With the release of this album, I could only hope an upcoming tour could be in the works. With that, I’ll be ready to fight for my life in that Ticketmaster’s presale. “Eternal Sunshine” is a four out of five goats.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Life And Arts
Kacey Musgraves released new album Deeper Well Mar. 15.
Hop in goats, we’re going country with Kacey Musgraves
Students and campus organizations collaborate to put on the Annual Ballroom Extravaganza. The event allows student performers to unleash their creativity in the form of drag and ballroom culture.
Organizations and student performers collaborate to host Annual Ballroom Extravaganza
The Sacred Spring Kite Exhibit was shown in the Austin Public Library with the goal of spreading awareness about water conservation.
Kozmetsky Foundation and Art4Water Host Kite Exhibit in Munday Library
Cover of How to Abandon Ship by Sasha West.
Associate Professor Sasha West promotes book release, discusses book’s connection to climate change issues
SXSW EDU happened from March 4 - 7 at the Austin Convention Center.
Creativity shines at SXSW EDU
Local women-owned and women-supporting small businesses gathered on Ragsdale Lawn to display the unique products they had to offer and sell to students. The market was hosted by the Office of Student Belonging and Inclusive Excellence in observation of Women’s History Month.
Annual expo showcases local women-led small businesses in celebration of Women’s History Month
More in Life And Arts / Music
“Stick Season (Forever)” is heartbreaking and heartwarming, and easily one of the best albums that has ever been released, which makes it extremely deserving of five out of five goats.
REVIEW: Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season (Forever)” is a heartfelt, intimate ending to a journey through change and growth
I am beyond excited to hear what’s to come next from Kali Uchis in the future. “ORQUÍDEAS” proves that she is here to stay.
REVIEW: Kali Uchis “ORQUÍDEAS” is for the hot girls
Despite moving locations since its start in 1975, Antones continues to attract musicians and music lovers alike. This iconic piece of blues history here in Austin hosted Michael Weintrobs Instrumenthead Invasion gallery from Nov. 2 through Nov. 6. As part of the gallerys immersive experience, various musicians, including the Soul Supporters, Natalie Price, Gordie Johnson and Matt Hubbard, jammed on a make-shift stage throughout the exhibition. The stage itself had a simple setup: a couple amps, cords running around a patterned rug and a neon blue light spelling out Antones in the background.
How one pop-up gallery supports local musicians through their journey, from grief to glory
Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana is Bad Bunnys seventh album and has continued to climb the charts. He currently sits at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 with his song MONACO.
REVIEW: Bad Bunny’s “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana” is the album to play when you want a speeding ticket
Troye Sivans new ablum Something To Give Each Other brings all feelings up to the surface. The Australian singer moves listeners with the tales of his past relationships.
“Something To Give Each Other” Review: Insights into Troye Sivan's newest album
Musicians Jane Bryant and Daniel Leopold performed to a small crowd at 3TEN during weekend one of Austin City Limits music festival. 3TEN is dedicated to hosting a myriad of local up and coming artists.
Concert venue 3TEN offers modern shows with an intimate charm

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *