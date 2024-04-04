The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

REVIEW: Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS (spilled)” is the validation every girl needs

Elliana Guardado, ReporterApril 4, 2024
Olivia+Rodrigo%E2%80%99s+%E2%80%9CGUTS+%28spilled%29%E2%80%9D+includes+five+brand+new+songs+in+addition+to+her+12-song+album+%E2%80%9CGUTS%2C%E2%80%9D+which+was+released+last+September.+She+announced+the+release+of+%E2%80%9CGUTS+%28spilled%29%E2%80%9D+during+one+of+her+concerts+in+Chicago.++
Elliana Guardado / Hilltop Views
Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS (spilled)” includes five brand new songs in addition to her 12-song album “GUTS,”’ which was released last September. She announced the release of “GUTS (spilled)” during one of her concerts in Chicago.

You thought you were crazy for obsessing over your boyfriend’s ex? Olivia Rodirigo just gave you the stamp of approval to go right ahead.  

Rodrigo is dropping jaws with her new deluxe album “GUTS (spilled).” The album includes her previous 12 songs from “GUTS” along with five bonus songs: “Obsessed,” “Girl I’ve Always Been,” “Scared of My Guitar,” “Stranger” and “So American.” I will only be talking about the five bonus tracks. If you would like a full album review read it here

“Obsessed” is for the girlies with retroactive jealousy (me). In this track, Rodrigo is completely vulnerable in discussing her obsessive tendencies when it comes to her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend. This song definitely fits in the “angry girl music” genre thanks to the bitterness lingering in the lyrics. She sings “And I know you love me, and I know it’s crazy / But every time you call my name I think you mistake me for her / You both have moved on, you don’t even talk / But I can’t help it, I got issues, I can’t help it, baby.” This song is so relatable to the girls who want their boyfriends to go back in time and change their past, quickly realizing that isn’t how the world works and that they have to live with it. 

“Girl I’ve Always Been” is the best example of saying “Don’t mess with me” in the nicest way possible. The shortest song of the five, she’s got a lot to say in a short amount of time. This track has such simple production, as you can only hear the strumming of an acoustic guitar to accompany her powerful words “Well, I have captors I call friends / I got panic rooms inside my head.” Maybe I’m going crazy, but the delivery of her lyrics gives me a country vibe, and I’m here for it. Rodrigo is not here to play around with the people who underestimate her because she is, in fact, the girl she’s always been.

Everyone prepare yourselves, because “Scared of my guitar” is going to hurt your feelings. Displaying more vulnerability, Rodrigo explains how writing songs cuts deep within her feelings. Her guitar has seen every side of her, the good and the bad. She explains, “Yeah, it knows me too well so I got no excuse / I can’t lie to it the same way that I lie to you.” I had goosebumps all throughout this song. Someone get this girl a hug ASAP. 

You thought she couldn’t hurt our feelings anymore? Well, you’re wrong, because “Stranger” brought tears to my eyes. Throughout this song, she sings of her newfound freedom after cutting off a toxic relationship. Once again, her vocals are accompanied by a simple acoustic guitar. The gut punch that is this song happens when she delivers her line of “You’re just a stranger I know everything about.” Are you kidding me? What a lyrical genius.

Everyone rejoice, because “So American” is Rodrigo’s first (happy) love song.  After countless songs that make me want to give her a hug, Rodrigo premiers this track as a playful view into her recent relationship that has brought her nothing but happiness. We can all thank her rumored boyfriend, Louis Partridge, for blessing us with the lyric: “He’s like a poem I wish I wrote.”  

Olivia Rodrigo sent me through the five stages of grief with these deluxe tracks. I was pleasantly surprised by their variety and how well they fit within the album. Even though “GUTS (spilled)” took me on an emotional rollercoaster, I am absolutely in love with it. After listening, I’m even more devastated now that I missed her stop in Austin for her Guts World Tour. You all can catch me at the next one, because next time I’m getting those tickets. No matter how much debt I’m in. “GUTS (spilled)” is five out of five goats.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Life And Arts
Happy responsible drinking, and cheers to the start of summer!
Four takes on classic cocktails to beat the Texas heat
Kristin Stewart and Katy M. O’Brien as Lou and Jackie. The film centers around their volatile but devoted and loving relationship.
Campy, Bloody, Sexy: Love Lies Bleeding is The Crime Thriller the Gays Needed
Morgan Grigsby’s “Adult Swim” welcomes you into the “Bodies Akin” exhibition. Grigsby’s inspiration behind the piece was Hans Holbein’s sixteenth century painting of Christ in the tomb, reimagined as himself during summertime. To find out more, check out his Instagram @morgangrigsbyart or his website morgangrigsby661.wixsite.com.
Contracommon’s “Bodies Akin” gallery highlights local artists’ takes on the art of the human figure
“Skull and Bones” is an online live service game released on Feb. 16 by Ubisoft.
REVIEW: “Skull and Bones” is all pirate, no swashbuckling
Ariana Grande’s album, “Eternal Sunshine” is her seventh album released on March 8, 2024. This is her first release since 2021.
REVIEW: Did “Eternal Sunshine” turn Ariana Grande into a R&B Baddie?
Kacey Musgraves released new album Deeper Well Mar. 15.
Hop in goats, we’re going country with Kacey Musgraves
More in Life And Arts / Music
“Stick Season (Forever)” is heartbreaking and heartwarming, and easily one of the best albums that has ever been released, which makes it extremely deserving of five out of five goats.
REVIEW: Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season (Forever)” is a heartfelt, intimate ending to a journey through change and growth
I am beyond excited to hear what’s to come next from Kali Uchis in the future. “ORQUÍDEAS” proves that she is here to stay.
REVIEW: Kali Uchis “ORQUÍDEAS” is for the hot girls
Despite moving locations since its start in 1975, Antones continues to attract musicians and music lovers alike. This iconic piece of blues history here in Austin hosted Michael Weintrobs Instrumenthead Invasion gallery from Nov. 2 through Nov. 6. As part of the gallerys immersive experience, various musicians, including the Soul Supporters, Natalie Price, Gordie Johnson and Matt Hubbard, jammed on a make-shift stage throughout the exhibition. The stage itself had a simple setup: a couple amps, cords running around a patterned rug and a neon blue light spelling out Antones in the background.
How one pop-up gallery supports local musicians through their journey, from grief to glory
Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana is Bad Bunnys seventh album and has continued to climb the charts. He currently sits at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 with his song MONACO.
REVIEW: Bad Bunny’s “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana” is the album to play when you want a speeding ticket
Troye Sivans new ablum Something To Give Each Other brings all feelings up to the surface. The Australian singer moves listeners with the tales of his past relationships.
“Something To Give Each Other” Review: Insights into Troye Sivan's newest album
Musicians Jane Bryant and Daniel Leopold performed to a small crowd at 3TEN during weekend one of Austin City Limits music festival. 3TEN is dedicated to hosting a myriad of local up and coming artists.
Concert venue 3TEN offers modern shows with an intimate charm

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *