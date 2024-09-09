The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

REVIEW: Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short n’ Sweet’ is unapologetically iconic, bold, charming

Zemira Recio, Staff WriterSeptember 9, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short ‘n Sweet” is a fresh compilation of tracks that brings a new sense of variety to modern pop music. The uniqueness of the album is highlighted by Carpenter’s witty and charming nature.

Sabrina Carpenter has made it evident over the past year that she is continuing to make a bigger name for herself in the world of pop music. After holding spots in the top 10 of Billboard’s Songs of the Summer with her two catchy, hit singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” she caps off the summer with the release of her newest album “Short n’ Sweet,” a compilation full of surprises.

Recently, we have seen female artists, such as Chappel Roan, Taylor Swift and Charli XCX take over charts with their music, something so refreshing to see in the music industry. Carpenter being a part of this historic pop music resurgence is something that will definitely impact her career for the good.

Carpenter’s sixth studio album, “Short n’ Sweet,” includes a total of 12 tracks with a running time of only 36 minutes making it earn its name. Her songs, each unique, bring different moods together while mixing with her usual musical flawlessness. With each track, it is evident how Carpenter showcases her unique charm in her creative storytelling and lyricism. 

The songs display different scenarios, but set the scene and mood for its intended theme without missing a beat. For instance, Carpenter’s cheeky and extensive word play, such as her use of the word “camaraderie” in the song “Bed Chem” highlights its honestly playful and seductive nature that add on to the sensual undertones. 

Carpenter has also made her mark with “Short ‘n Sweet,” her most iconic album in more ways than one. From Saltburn star Barry Keoghan starring in her “Please, Please, Please” to a new deadly duo with actress Jenna Ortega in the newly released music video “Taste”: She has made heads spin with her unforgettable music videos for the album aside from her carefully curated song selection. 

The influence her new album has on the genre of pop music is barrier-breaking. It breaks the typical stereotype of pop songs, which is a perfect example that pop music is objective –  something really admirable.

“Short ‘n Sweet” is a delightful deliverance of musical variety. The album is a perfect combination of sweet, sexy and brilliant that will make listeners view Carpenter’s growth as an artist, and remain hopeful for any future projects the ever-rising pop star has to offer. With that being said, this album easily earns my rating of a five out of five goats. So if you will, “please, please, please” give this album a listen!

About the Contributor
Zemira Recio
Zemira Recio, Staff Writer
Zemira is a freshman and this is her first year being a Staff Writer for Hilltop Views. She is a political science major and aspires to become a lawyer someday. When she's not writing or doing schoolwork, her favorite past times are reading and painting.