The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

PRESEASON: Women’s basketball gears up for historic 50th season of SEU women’s sports

Hailey Womack, News EditorNovember 8, 2024
Courtesy of Maria Jose “Majo” Gonzalez
Women’s basketball head coach J.J. Riehl reflected on this season coinciding with the 50th anniversary of women’s sports on the hilltop. “I think women’s basketball and women’s sports in general, but specifically women’s basketball, there’s a huge growth in the popularity in how many people are watching it and how many people are endorsing it and how many people are supporting it,” Riehl said. “I think it’s just a huge, unbelievable time to be a part of women’s basketball. I think all of that just comes back to an overwhelming sense of gratitude that I get to do this at a place that I truly love. And yeah, it’s going to be a cool year. Lots of cool celebrations, lots of cool alums coming back throughout the year. I’m just excited, honestly, I’m excited to showcase our team… so proud of them, not just as basketball players, but as leaders and human beings. And so I couldn’t be more proud to be the 50th year with this group. I think St. Ed’s basketball is in great hands with them.”

The women’s basketball team, composed of 14 players, kicked off their season in British Columbia as they traveled to the DII Canadian Tip-Off Classic. There, they faced two teams from the Elite Eight, the University of Tampa and Gannon University. They played one game a day over a three day period, finishing with a 0-3 record. At their tournament, guard J.P. Perkins was named as part of the DII Canadian Tip-Off Classic All-Tournament Team.

“I’m nervous, but I’m also excited,” Mikah Chapman, a junior on the team, said before their traveling. “I’m ready to actually play some teams. I love my teammates and I love playing with them, but sometimes playing against them in practice gets a little boring. I’m ready to play some new teams, and playing against Elite Eight really, really shows who we are. We beat 1, 2, 3 of those teams and our names are out there… We are the giant crushers. That’s the biggest goal this year: to all those big names, they’re not ready for St. Ed’s.”

Ahead of the season, Lone Star Conference (LSC) made a preseason poll of the standings of the teams. St. Edward’s ranks 12th out of 16. Head coach J.J. Riehl, an alumni from St. Edward’s who has since coached the team for 22 years, looks forward to this season to amplify the competitive nature of women’s basketball. 

“We’re playing against the host team, opening up against the host team the first game of the year,” Riehl said. “And then we’re going to play against two teams that were in the Elite Eight last year and probably are ranked in the top 10 going into this year. And so how do we embrace that challenge? How do we figure out how we can compete on that level? I’m looking forward to watching and seeing how we react to that, to react to tough situations and how we can grow from it going forward. And then lastly, I love being in my team’s orbit. I love, love, love spending time with them and being in their presence. I think selfishly I’m just excited to get away with them and laugh and have fun. Just doing nothing like we do on a normal day. I think those are the things that I’m really looking forward to this week.”

After their travel games, the team will have two home games as part of the South Central Regional Crossover. Today, Nov. 8, they square off in their home opener against Regis University, and on Nov. 9 they will face the Colorado School of Mines

“I mean, these are great experiences,” Riehl said. “They get to see some cool places. Travel early in the year is always really, really, really good for, in my opinion, you get away from all the distractions that are here and you just get to focus on each other and just kind of pouring into our culture. So I think we’re all really looking forward to the month of November. And obviously the challenges it brings because it’s a very tough schedule. We’re going to play a lot of ranked opponents in the month of November, and clearly we are the underdog in a lot of those situations. And so it’s just embracing that and embracing the challenge and the opportunities that play in really good teams that come with that. And for us, we say keep the main thing the main thing, and that’s our culture and who we are.”

The women’s basketball team looks forward to this season to elevate their gameplay and push for high results. Chapman reiterated a common statement of Riehl’s, “I think everyone’s expectation, mine mostly, is to get a ring this year,” Chapman said. “That’s the biggest hope. But also just to keep in contact with each other. Just maintain this bond, this sisterhood that we have. This team family that we have going on. That’s the biggest thing, is to ‘keep the main thing the main thing.’”

Following their two home games, the team will travel to Salt Lake City, Utah, to play in the Westminster Basketball Invite. They will face off against Westminster University and Colorado Mesa University. Towards the end of November, they will have two additional travel games before competing back at home court. First, they’ll travel to Lubbock, Texas, to face Lubbock Christian University as part of the LSC. Then the team will head to Gunnison, Colorado, to oppose Western Colorado University.

Out of the remaining four games of the season, three will be on campus. The first, on Dec. 5, will be against Sul Ross State University. Then on Dec. 7, Western New Mexico University will take their shot at St. Ed’s home court. Midwestern State University will be the final travel game of the semester, out in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Dec. 17. 

Their final game will be Dec. 19 at home against Arlington Baptist University. The game is also their community engagement game, where they invite children they have a mentorship program with from Travis Heights Elementary to cheer them on.

“We’ve got 250 or 300 second through fifth graders in here, and we’ll give ’em a T-shirt and they do competitions at timeouts and halftime,” Riehl said. “I think it’s a really cool thing that we get to bring them back over here and showcase St. Ed’s and showcase our girls and what would otherwise be a very dull game with no students here in the middle of the day on a random Thursday. It gets to be a fun experience. So that will wrap up the semester.”

The team looks brand new with eight new players from around the country joining the squad. Riehl looks forward to seeing them play together. 

“We have a lot of people that can play, which is really good for us,” Riehl said. “It’s probably one of the deeper teams I’ve coached at St. Edward’s at all position groups. I think in that regard, you see a lot of differences than you saw last spring. And then I think the overriding difference is just our culture in what we emphasize, what we make important, how we live that out. When you watch us play, I hope that you see a difference in that and how intentional we are, our culture, our TNT (Tough n’ Togetherness) and our sisterhood. And I think it’s a totally different dynamic, totally different style of play. I think you’ll see noticeable differences.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
The 2016-17 women's basketball team celebrate their Heartland Conference championship. The season marked the best program record in the Heartland Conference and NCAA DII era, ending with a 20-9 overall and 10-1 at home. Head coach J.J. Riehl (second on the right) still holds the position and now works alongside Khiani Clark (center, back row) and Shakera Barnes (second to the left, middle row).
The St. Edward's women’s basketball and volleyball programs celebrate their 50th season on the hilltop
Freshman forward Christian Mezas runs up the field towards the box in an attacking effort against an Oklahoma Christian defender. Mezas was one of the players responsible for assisting Arthur Souza, who scored the goal for the Hilltoppers at the 82nd minute.
Arthur Souza’s late goal lifts Hilltoppers 1-0 over the Oklahoma Christian University Eagles
An international student from Costa Rica, Majo Gonzalez has become an integral part of St. Edward's athletics community, balancing dual majors while revolutionizing how the university's athletes are seen both on and off the field.
Bringing athletic stories into focus at St. Edward's University
Annie Rocha shoots for a goal while a Texas A&M player tries to block her shot. Rocha was the player of the match, scoring both goals in the first half, just 10 minutes apart from each other.
St. Edward’s women's soccer beat Texas A&M International University 2-0
Sydney Carrigans holds the ball and looks upcourt while the team breaks NVC’s full court press. NVC’s head coach, pictured right of Carrigan, kept affirming his team to keep up the press throughout the game.
Scoring troubles continue in fourth game of women’s club basketball
Senior Alyssa Garcia as she celebrates her goal against Midwestern State University. Garcia, who is playing her last season, scored her first goal since freshman year during this game.
St. Edward’s women’s soccer defeats Midwestern State University in a close 1-0 match
About the Contributor
Hailey Womack
Hailey Womack, News Editor
Hailey Womack is a junior English major with a minor in Journalism & Digital Media. This is her third semester with Hilltop Views and her first year as News Editor. She's very passionate about the Austin area, as she has been a native all of her life. When not reading romantic period books, she enjoys playing basketball.