The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

The Cowboys’ head coach hire is shocking; let’s talk about it

Hailey Womack, News EditorFebruary 4, 2025
Courtesy of Evyonn Chisholm
In an unanticipated move, Jerry Jones elected to hire offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as the Cowboys’ head coach in a four-year contract. Jones, who acknowledged that Schotteheimer is known as a “career assistant,” backs his risky decision heavily.

The Cowboys have fulfilled their goal of hiring a head coach for the team, following the departure of Mike McCarthy. Jerry Jones, the owner, general manager and president, elected to hire Brian Schottenheimer, which he calls “As big a risk as you can take. No head-coaching experience.”

The decision has confused and shocked fans and commentators of the sport. After weeks of rumors of Deion “Primetime” Sanders possibly taking the role, Jones decided to elect someone who was already close with the team from a role on staff. 

Schottenheimer, who first started working for the National Football League back in 1997 as the Los Angeles Rams’ assistant, has assumed many roles in his time in the league since. However, Schottenheimer has absolutely no experience as head coach, and has only attained positions as either an assistant or offensive coordinator. An offensive coordinator is vastly responsible for how an offense operates: they call and design plays for the team by examining the opposition’s defense, and have the expertise to change a play based on their analysis. They also collaborate with the head coach to strategize plays.  

He served as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator for the last two years. But here’s one caveat: McCarthy, head coach at the time, was calling all the plays. Meaning, Schottenheimer didn’t have much input. So despite him having this major role for two years, he doesn’t actually have much effective experience.

Now, shocking as it may be, Stephen A. Smith, notorious critic of the entire Cowboys organization, called Jones out on this decision pretty well.

“Brian Schottenehimer didn’t even call plays for your Dallas Cowboys team last year and you hired him as your head coach because somebody else that may have been more qualified…more capable would’ve been too much for [Jones] to share,” Smith said on his talk show “First Take.” 

As a lifelong Cowboys fan, it’s hard to agree with Smith’s takes, but you have to acknowledge that Jones seems to be a bit reckless with the organization. This is a huge and risky move, and no one knows how it will fare for the team. 

It may not be all bad, though. Schottenheimer claimed in his introductory press conference that he and quarterback Dak Prescott have a great relationship. Hopefully that’s true, because after a half-season filled with interceptions and an extensive recovery to his injury, he really needs someone to light a fire in him. As I’ve mentioned before, though, the whole offense needs a reworking. All I can do is hope Schottenheimer lives up to his claims.

Schottenheimer has also talked about his experience with legendary Seattle Seahawks’ coach Pete Carroll, whom he worked alongside as the offensive coordinator from 2018-2020. He says that that experience was “critical to my development as a coach” and will help him to navigate this lofty new role. In his time with the Seahawks, the team finished sequentially sixth, ninth and eighth in the league. Carroll’s crowning accomplishment is leading the team to a Super Bowl in 2013. (By the way, the Cowboys haven’t won a divisional playoff game since they won the Super Bowl in 1995, and the taunt of being ‘first-round exits’ in the playoffs, when they even make it there, is frightening and true.)

The rookie head coach has a lot of moving parts to work with, including evaluating the defense. Linebackers are especially concerning ever since DeMarvion Overshown went out with his brutal injury and Eric Kendricks becoming a free agent. I can’t overstate how important these two players are on defense: every time a key tackle is made, it seems to be by one of them (or, obviously, Micah Parsons). My biggest hope is that Schottenheimer and the Cowboys organization utilize the draft to make some changes to the roster, because the team desperately needs more offensive targets to catch the ball. We can’t keep running the Prescott lobs to CeeDee Lamb when we’re in trouble. We need other targets who are big-time playmakers.

Besides all the negative attention, the organization remains adamant that their goal is the same: to make it to the Super Bowl. 

“We’re going to win. And we’re going to win a championship,” Schottenheimer said. “Otherwise, why are we doing it?”

How far does delusion take a sports team? This upcoming season, I guess we’ll find out. 

1
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Viewpoints
Demonstrators from the Party for Socialism and Liberation protest against President Donald Trump’s controversial and restrictive immigration policy in front of the State Capitol building in Austin, Texas on Inauguration Day.
Trump's belligerent rhetoric, bold agenda spells trouble for America's global image
Of the 2025 Oscars nominees, two films, “The Brutalist” and “Emilia Perez,” used AI to enhance the sound of their films. Due to the large societal conversations involving AI, the two films garnered a lot of controversy over the tool’s place in the film industry.
Robots are taking over the Oscars, should we let them stay?
The Chinese owned social media app TikTok, was banned in the U.S. on Jan. 19 due to bipartisan efforts concerning national security. This banning left millions of users uncertain of where to find their entertainment.
TikTok's shutdown highlights impact, questions of successors
Texas’ professional football teams, the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans, are officially done with their seasons following the Texans’ divisional round loss. With a lengthy off-season, both teams could look dramatically different by the start of the 2025-26 season.
What are the next plays in Texas’ professional football?
Built in 1961, St. Joseph Hall has served St. Edward’s as a residence hall, faculty offices, a chapel and a bomb shelter for the Brothers of the Holy Cross over the years. After sitting vacant since 2019, the space will be demolished and transformed into green space for the university.
OPINION: St. Joseph Hall is coming down, but what’s growing in its place?
Political signs advertising local Austin, Travis County and national political candidates near polling locations on Election Day at the University of Texas at Austin. Both Republican and Democratic candidates are represented on the political advertisements. Students at booths were encouraging other UT students and faculty to vote.
OPINION: Dear reader, Austin politics affect you too
About the Contributor
Hailey Womack
Hailey Womack, News Editor
Hailey Womack is a senior majoring in English with a concentration in Creative Writing and a minor in Journalism and Digital Media. She’s an art lover and sports enthusiast who’s appreciative of the food and music culture of Austin, where she was raised. Womack looks forward to growing the student journalist community on St. Edward’s campus as her third semester as News Editor. When she isn’t reading or editing, she enjoys crocheting, playing basketball and playing various video games.