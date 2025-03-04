The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Hilltopper baseball drops Saturday’s second game 5-2 against the No. 5 University of Texas at Tyler Patriots

Magnolia Westfall, Intern March 3, 2025
Dani Brannon / Hilltop Views
Catcher Diego Solis runs by second base, later scoring one of the two runs for the Hilltoppers. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Trevor Sebek hit the ball to right-center field, allowing both Solis and Nicholas Anderson to put St. Edward’s in the scoreboard.

Despite winning the game against them on Friday, St. Edward’s baseball fell short on Saturday with a 5-2 loss against the No. 5 ranked University of Texas (UT) at Tyler Patriots. With a slow start and a strong fifth inning for the Hilltoppers giving them hope, unfortunately they were unable to recover the win. After a 10-conference game winning streak and climbing to No. 15 in NCAA Division II polls, this is the second game the Hilltoppers drop against the Patriots.

UT Tyler stepped up to the bat first securing two runs in the opening inning with one player left on base. With Jakub Rayfield pitching, UT Tyler had one on second and one on first, and the batter hit out to left field and the Patriots took third base.

The Hilltoppers struggled to gain momentum in the beginning managing just three hits through the first four innings. However, they found their rhythm in the fifth.

“In baseball, sometimes the game just doesn’t go your way,” said head coach Ryan Femath. “So we’re just gonna have to bounce back and see if we can get a split in the series. We have a really close team — it’s a little bit older, they set high expectations for themselves and it’s a group that really wants to do something special.”

With two runners on, third baseman Trevor Sebek carried out two RBI (runs batted in) to put St. Edward’s on the board in the fifth inning. St. Edward’s was down 5-0 before scoring two runs, narrowing UT Tyler’s lead to three, making the game closer, but the Hilltoppers were still trailing behind.

“We figure out what pitches the pitcher comes with and see what’s in the strike zone and they do a good job of making you hit their pitch,” said Femath. “For us it’s making adjustments and situationally executing when we have those opportunities.”

Despite keeping UT Tyler off the scoreboard in the final two innings, St. Edward’s was unable to make a comeback. The Hilltoppers did have an opportunity in the sixth inning when Carlo Figueroa led off with a single, but the rally was cut short as the Patriots bullpen shut them down.

UT Tyler is ranked second in the Lone Star Conference (LSC), giving the Hilltoppers a good first real test to gauge their strength as a team — as the two previous series were played against Cameron University and UT Permian Basin, ranked 11th and 12th in the LSC.

This loss, followed by an 18-7 game for the Patriots on Sunday, brings St. Edward’s LSC record to 14-6 and third in the rankings. The Hilltoppers will be back on the field playing a series against Sul Ross State University next weekend.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Head coach Andre Cook guides the team in a timeout called at the last home game of the season, a Battle of the Saints match against St. Mary’s University. On Feb. 26, the team secured a valuable win that not only allowed them to secure the 5th seed in the 2025 Lone Star Conference Playoffs, but also to continue to expand Coach Cook’s winning record.
Men’s Head Basketball Coach achieves 400th win, reflects on ongoing coaching career
To new head coach Jeremy Garcia, being around high level volleyball has been a lifelong dream. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin in 2020, Garcia coached at Penn State and Duke University, until he got the unique opportunity to come back to his hometown and serve a head coach position early on in his career.
New volleyball head coach Jeremy Garcia reflects on his career, growth, passion, opportunity to return home
Conor McManus had a highly efficient scoring night, leading the Hilltoppers in scoring to secure the much needed victory against the Rattlers. McManus had a total of 18 points, shooting 6-for-10 in field goals and 4-for-5 in threes.
Hilltoppers punch ticket to LSC Tournament with win over St. Mary’s University
Bailey Featherstone gearing up to score during a hard-fought battle against St. Mary’s in the Battle of the Saints. The sophomore standout led St. Edward’s with 20 points and nine rebounds, showcasing her impact on both ends of the court.
Fast start, tough finish: Women’s basketball loses to St. Mary’s in a close Battle of the Saints
Katie Dillon is hitting a sizzling .500 on the season, leading the Hilltoppers and eighth in the Lone Star Conference. She went 1-for-2, with two walks and two runs scored.
Hilltoppers fall in game one of double-header to the Eastern New Mexico University Greyhounds
Members of the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu club pose after practice at the UFCU Alumni Gym. Aaron Hines (bottom, center) is the founder of the club and a brown belt for B-Team Jiu Jitsu. The club is open for all and offers classes at the beginners level every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
COLUMN: St. Edward’s University has rolled out the mats to kick-start the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu club
About the Contributor
Magnolia Westfall
Magnolia Westfall, Intern
Magnolia Westfall is a senior majoring in Communication with a minor in Journalism. Originally from Houston, Texas, she brings her passion for storytelling and her background in theatre arts to her work. She covers Student Government, Life and Arts stories that the students need. This is her second year writing for “Hilltop Views” as a reporter. Outside of writing, Magnolia (Noli for short) loves music, photography, and telling stories.