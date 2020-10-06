Pumpkin spice, everything nice: Where to get your local fall fix this season

Many of these fall treats are limited edition, making them a sought after commodity. More information on each item can be found on the company’s websites.

Fall is finally here, despite the weather being in the high 80s, and what better way to get the full autumn experience than consuming excessive amounts of pumpkin spice? During this festive time, you can find all kinds of quirky treats ranging from pumpkin milk tea to apple fritter pancakes. Here’s your guide to seasonal goodness.

Kerbey Lane Cafe

Kerbey Lane is offering apple fritter pancakes to kick off their fall menu. The pancakes consist of apples and cinnamon glaze with butter fried on both sides to make a crispy meal. The small restaurant chain has also previewed their pumpkin french toast on their Twitter page.

Capital City Bakery

Capital City Bakery is a local, women-owned business serving up tons of vegan treats. Their fall lineup includes fall-themed sugar cookies, pumpkin streusel muffins, pumpkin spice latte cupcakes and pumpkin pie kolaches.

Mozart’s Coffee Roasters

Mozart’s Coffee Roasters is known for their beautiful scenery and delicious baked delights. This fall, the tranquil cafe is featuring a gluten-free pumpkin spice muffin filled with cream cheese and a pumpkin spice grand macaron.

Voodoo Doughnuts

Voodoo Doughnuts may be known for their signature flavors like “the dirt” and “homer,” but they host a multitude of fall flavors like apple fritter, maple old fashioned, dashing pumpkin, bacon maple bar and vegan maple cream. Dashing pumpkin is the only seasonal flavor, so it’ll only be available for a limited time. This doughnut is topped with cream cheese frosting, fall colored sprinkles and a dash of pumpkin spice.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has released their fall menu with new donut flavors like pumpkin spice original glazed, pumpkin spice cheesecake, pumpkin spice cinnamon roll and pumpkin spice cake. Click here to find a Krispy Kreme near you.

Bao’d Up

Bao’d Up is a restaurant that specializes in modern Asian cuisine. Bao or baozi are soft, steamed buns stuffed with sweet or savory fillings. Their new seasonal menu features Pumpkin Pie Bao and Pumpkin Spice Thai Tea. The unique beverage is described as “Orange Thai tea mixed with milk and flavored with pumpkin spice,” on their website.