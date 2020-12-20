Local food truck offers flavorful twists on classic dessert

When we think of food trucks, we often don’t think of cheesecake, especially not a food truck solely serving cheesecake.

Now located off South Congress Avenue near St. Elmo Road, The Celia Jacobs Cheesecake Experience offers unconventional cheesecake flavors along with a positive attitude and welcoming atmosphere. In addition to the colorful aesthetic and flavor variety, the cheesecake comes in bites, making it perfect for a small sugar fix.

It can be difficult to create flavored cheesecake, as many flavors are hard to mix well with the texture and general flavor of the dessert. But, The Celia Jacobs Cheesecake Experience is a master at this, with the cheesecake flavor preserved deliciously in every style made.

In addition to the traditional New York style, The Celia Jacobs Cheesecake Experience rotates among over 50 flavors to fit the season. In the fall, they featured flavors such as caramel apple, pumpkin and white chocolate cranberry.

There’s even an option to call ahead and make sure your flavor of choice is set aside for you, or to request that a certain flavor be made available in advance. Orders are accepted via walk-up, calling or texting ahead.

The cost is also very convenient, with each cheesecake bite being priced at under $4. This food truck is perfect for when you want a small and inexpensive quick treat. It’s also great for kids and families when you’re not looking to overload on sugar. Picky eaters will love it too, as everyone is able to choose their own flavor to enjoy, making it perfect for group events such as birthdays, holiday parties or other special occasions.

The company is also being very cautious during this pandemic, offering curbside and limited contact pick-up. It’s important to have businesses we can trust that can brighten our day during this time, and this food truck is sure to cheer you up while making you feel safe.

The Celia Jacobs Cheesecake Experience is also available for catering, making it great for bigger events such as weddings. Customer service is an amazing experience as well, with the employees always being kind and willing to engage in conversation with customers. You’ll definitely want to come back after visiting once.