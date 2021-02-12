These 2 ingredient cherry-glazed donut holes are sure to steal anyone’s heart

Donut holes are round, bite-sized donuts. Adding a cherry glaze can make them a sweet, festive way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

This Valentine’s Day, I decided I’m going to make a batch of fresh donuts for my boyfriend. He’s a huge fan of the cherry-glazed donuts from Shipley Donuts, so I’m going to attempt to recreate them as donut holes, because everything tastes better when it’s homemade.

For this recipe, you’ll need:

– 1 cup self-rising flour

– ¾ cup plain yogurt

Combine your ingredients. Heat a deep pan with oil to medium-low heat and begin to add a few balls of dough at a time, being sure to not crowd the pan. Remove donuts after they have a nice golden brown color all around. Set on a wire rack to cool.

For the cherry glaze, you’ll need:

– ½ cup powdered sugar (adjust to your liking)

– 1 tbsp cherry syrup (can be homemade or store bought)

Combine the ingredients until you reach a consistency and flavor that is to your liking. Coat warm donut holes with glaze and any other desired toppings and enjoy!

Donut recipe courtesy of Emma’s Goodies. Glaze recipe is my own.