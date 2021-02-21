Heart-shaped linzer cookies are a perfect way to show someone love

Linzer cookies are generally enjoyed during the Christmas holidays, but because of the heart shape and jam filling, they have become a popular treat for Valentine’s Day. Although the cookie may look intimidating to make, this recipe is fairly simple and the end product results in a tender and buttery almond cookie with a complementary tart jam filling.

Ingredients:

Instructions:

Combine the flour, cinnamon, salt and baking powder in a large mixing bowl. Set this aside.

Pulse the slivered almonds and the brown sugar in a food processor until they are finely ground. If you don’t have slivered almonds you can buy them whole and sliver them yourself. To do this, soak the whole almonds in boiling water. After a few minutes, drain the water and take the skin off of the almonds by squeezing them in between your fingers. Once the skins are removed you can slice them using a sharp chef’s knife.

Whip the butter and powdered sugar together until creamy, using an electric stand mixer with the paddle attachment. Then add in the egg, vanilla extract and almond extract.

Slowly add the almond and brown sugar mixture as well as the flour mixture and mix until just combined.

Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least two hours.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and flour your work surface. Roll out the dough and cut out hearts using a heart shaped cookie cutter. Using a smaller heart shaped cookie cutter, create smaller hearts out of the center of half of the dough. Or you can use a cookie cutting set specifically made for Linzer cookies like this one .

Place the cookies onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Try to keep the dough as cool as possible to help the hearts hold their shape when baking.

Bake for 10-12 minutes or until the edges appear golden.

After baking, transfer the cookies to a cooling rack and allow to cool completely before assembling.